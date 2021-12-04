EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is enjoying life back at Castle Gwrych but while he’s enjoying I’m A Celebrity it seems his estranged wife isn’t so happy.

But there are even more storms for Adam to face when he returns home, as his marriage split from Beverley, seems to have turned toxic.

Adam and Beverley, 56, announced their separation in August 2020, following 22 years of marriage.

The couple share two grown-up children together and the split came after it was alleged that 53-year-old Adam had moved out of their home.

The split seemed to be fairly amicable at the beginning.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Beverley was naturally very upset, as anybody would be in the circumstances, but these things happen and it’s a straightforward separation.

“Nobody plans for these things and divorce is a difficult thing to get your head around but they have dealt with it quietly for several months and are now telling friends so it’s less of a secret.

“They still get on well, and are keen to make sure they stay that way for the sake of their children – even though they are now grown up.”

Lord Adam made a joyful return to camp (Credit: ITV)

But, according to reports, the split has become messy since Adam took a place in the ITV show.

Recently, The Sun reported that Beverley was left furious after Adam, who’s played Ian Beale in EastEnders since the show launched in 1985, splashed out on a motorhome.

When did Adam join I’m A Celebrity?

The vehicle is believed to be in the region of £100,000 and Beverley has reportedly told friends that she’s struggling for money.

A source told the publication that Adam had spared no expense and that Beverley wouldn’t be happy because she’s struggling.

And the news that Adam, who quit the BBC One soap in January, has pocketed a huge £250,000 from his appearance on I’m A Celeb, hasn’t made her very happy either.

Former dancer Beverley was spotted waiting for a train after The Sun reported she was surviving on food parcels from her friends and family.

A pal said: “She has really struggled financially and relied on food donations on occasion recently from family and friends.”

Beverley has kept a dignified silence over the split, not even commenting on it on her social media pages.

Has Adam Woodyatt quit EastEnders?

Elsewhere I’m A Celeb fans were left angry after Adam’s trial with campmate Simon Gregson on Wednesday night.

It appeared the soap stars were allowed a shower after being slimed.

The soap actors took on the Savage Stakeout trial, alongside record producer Naughty Boy. In the challenge, Naughty Boy was strapped on two contraptions, lying down, and had to face scorpions, snakes, and rats. Meanwhile, Simon and Adam had to answer questions about lords.

For every answer the pair got right, Naughty Boy only had to endure 30 seconds of being covered in bugs, rats, and snakes. For every wrong answer, however, the record producer was covered in the nasties for a minute.

That’s ‘Lord Adam’ to you (credit: ITV)

Despite getting a few questions wrong, and Naughty Boy being petrified throughout, the trio won a maximum of 11 stars.

When Simon and Adam got back to camp, they were suddenly clean. The soap stars had had a shower and a change of clothes – and fans on Twitter were not happy.

Some pointed out that this wasn’t how it worked in the Australian jungle.

“So Adam and Simon got hot showers and clean clothes after the trial? This is why people want the old show back… this is tripe,” another fan rants.

“How come Simon and Adam arrived back in camp clean and dry after the trial?? In the jungle they always have to clean when they get back,” a third viewer says.

