EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, looks unrecognisable in his latest Instagram post.

The actor, who last appeared in EastEnders last year, shared a snap of himself showing his beard as he stood on the beach watching the sunset.

He captioned the post: “Sunset beach. I know, I look grumpy. Must remember to smile when I take a selfie.”

Ian left Walford last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happened to Ian Beale?

Adam’s character Ian is one of EastEnders original characters. He appeared in the show’s very first episode back in February 1985.

However last year Ian left Walford after Sharon Watts plotted to kill him.

Sharon discovered that Ian had played a part in the death of her son Dennis.

Ian discovered that Sharon had been plotting to kill him and he confronted her.

She admitted the truth and the guilt over Dennis got to him.

Ian ate the poisoned food she gave him, knowing it would kill him, but Sharon actually made him throw it up.

Sharon told her ex-husband Phil, who had been in on the plan with her, that she couldn’t go through with it.

Phil went looking for Ian, but Ian had headed for the tube station and left Walford.

He hasn’t return to Albert Square since.

Adam has gone on to do some theatre productions (Credit: BBC)

What has Adam Woodyatt been up to since leaving EastEnders?

Adam has since gone on to star in Theatre Production Looking Good Dead, playing main character Tom Bryce.

Last year he competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and finished 6th.

Earlier this year it was confirmed Adam would be playing Alfred P Doolittle in the revival of My Fair Lady, which is currently touring around the UK and Ireland.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

