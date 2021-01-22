Has Ian Beale left EastEnders? Adam Woodyatt taking a break

Ian Beale has been a part of EastEnders since the first episode in 1985. But is he leaving for good?

In tonight’s episode of the BBC soap (Friday, January 22) Ian discovered that the person who has been trying to kill him is his childhood best friend and wife Sharon.

Viewers recently learnt that Sharon knew about Ian’s involvement in her son Dennis’s death and had been plotting to kill him with her ex-husband Phil.

Sharon has been plotting to kill Ian (Credit: BBC)

In the scenes that aired, Ian confronted Sharon and she admitted she had been trying to kill him.

Ian told Sharon that he did play a part in Denny’s death, but he did try his best to save him.

Feeling guilty, he began to eat Sharon’s poisoned dinner knowing it would kill him. But Sharon tried to get her husband to throw his food up.

Ian caught on to Sharon’s plan (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the episode, Sharon told Phil she couldn’t go through with it and he stormed over to The Vic looking for Ian.

However Ian headed towards the tube station. He dumped his phone in the bin before heading into the station. Has Ian gone for good?

Has Ian Beale left EastEnders? What happens next?

Kathy questions Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Next week Kathy worries when she can’t find her son. She begins to question Sharon.

Later, Kathy storms over to Sharon to question her once more.

Adam Woodyatt taking a break from the soap

It was reported in August last year by Daily Star Sunday that Adam was having an extended “holiday.” It was also reported that Ian would be written out of upcoming episodes.

Adam is going to be starring in a stage show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The report suggested it would be to do with an explosive plot twist.

It was later revealed that Adam will be starring in stage show Looking Good Dead.

He will be playing main character Tom Bryce.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

