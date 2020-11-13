EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt will star in a stage show called Looking Good Dead during his break from the BBC soap.

Adam has played Ian Beale for 35 years. However he will be taking a break from the show next year to star in the stage adaptions of Peter James’ crime novel Looking Good Dead.

Adam will be playing the leading role of Tom Bryce.

Adam Woodyatt has played Ian Beale for 35 years (Credit: BBC)

As reported in The Sun Adam said about his new role: “I am so excited to be swapping the square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter’s fantastic novel Looking Good Dead.

I can’t wait to tour the UK.

“I can’t wait to tour the UK and to experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them.”

Peter James added: “I am thrilled that Adam Woodyatt is going to star in Looking Good Dead. He’s a wonderful actor and I can’t wait to see him play the multi-layered character of Tom Bryce brilliantly.

“I’ve been humbled by the incredible reaction to my plays over the last few years and we know look forward to being able to thrill theatre audiences again, with this new play in 2021.”

The tour will begin in Bromley in April next year and will travel around the UK.

EastEnders: Adam Woodyatt

In August this year, it was reported by Daily Star Sunday that Adam was having an extended “holiday.” It was also revealed his character Ian would be written out of upcoming episodes.

The report suggested it will be due to an explosive plot twist.

It has been reported Ian will be written out of the show (Credit: BBC)

A separate source told the publication: “Writers are staying tight-lipped about what happens, so it’s not known yet what the future will hold for the character.

“There are no guarantees and anything can happen in Albert Square.

“It will be strange for viewers not to have Ian on screen for such a long time. But it will be nice for Adam to have some time out after working on the show for so long.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

