The Carter family have been a part of EastEnders since 2006. But who are all of the family members, and where are Mick and Linda’s kids?

In tonight’s episode of the BBC soap (Thursday, January 21) Mick showed his daughter Frankie pictures of her half-sibling, telling her about the Carter family.

But who are they all?

Who are the Carter family in EastEnders?

The first member of the Carter family to appear in EastEnders was Shirley Carter.

She is the mother of Mick Carter, Dean Wicks, Jimbo Wicks and Carly Wicks. Her sister is Tina Carter.

Shirley is Mick’s mother (Credit: BBC)

Babe Smith is Shirley’s aunt – the sister of Shirley’s mother Sylvie.

Mick didn’t know he was Shirley’s son as he had been raised believing she was his sister. However shortly after he moved to Albert Square in 2014, he found out Shirley was his mum.

Mick and his wife Linda have four children together: Lee, Nancy, Johnny and Ollie. Mick also has a daughter, Frankie.

What happened to Mick and Linda’s kids?

Currently, only little Ollie lives with Mick and Linda. The rest of their children have grown up and left home.

Lee is currently living in Dover with his girlfriend. He originally appeared on the show from 2014 until 2017.

Lee now lives in Dover. But he has made a few returns (Credit: BBC)

However over the last couple of years, he has made a few brief returns to Walford. His last appearance was on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Nancy left Walford in 2016 in order to go travelling with Tamwar Masood. But she is now living in New Zealand.

Nancy now lives in New Zealand (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who played Angie Watts in EastEnders? What happened to her?

Johnny first appeared in 2013, however the following year he left to go travelling.

Johnny moved away from Walford in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Johnny returned in 2016, with actor Ted Reilly taking over the role from Sam Strike. However he left again in 2018 to move to Manchester to join a law firm.

Who is Frankie?

Frankie is the daughter of Mick Carter and Katy Lewis. She is the oldest of Mick’s kids.

Last year it was revealed Mick had been sexually abused when he was 12 by his childhood carer Katy.

Frankie is Mick’s oldest child and Ollie is Mick’s youngest (Credit: BBC)

Read more: As Sharon attempts to kill Ian, five other EastEnders wives who’ve tried to murder their men

However after discovering what Katy did, Frankie was disgusted with her mother.

Recently Mick convinced Frankie to stay in London to get to know him and the rest of their family.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.