Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, December 12) saw friends and family gather for Dot’s funeral including a surprise return from from Ian Beale.

Ian has appeared on the soap since 1985, making him one of the longest-running characters on any soap.

But actor Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian, left the show last year.

This marks Ian’s first appearance since leaving Walford.

Is Ian Beale coming back to EastEnders?

Ian Beale appeared on EastEnders from 1985 – 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Ian Beale returns to EastEnders

In tonight’s episode (Monday, December 12), the Walford residents gathered to say goodbye to Dot.

Among the returning faces included Lauren Branning, Mary Smith and Lofty Holloway.

But as Dot’s loved ones gathered in the church, Ian could be seen standing and watching from a distance as he said goodbye to Dot.

Then, remaining hidden, Ian took a phone call from a mystery person.

He told the person on the other end of the line that he’s coming home before walking away.

But is this the last viewers have seen of Ian?

Sharon tried to kill Ian by poisoning his food (Credit: BBC)

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders?

Ian Beale left Walford in 2021, after splitting from wife Sharon in an explosive storyline.

Sharon had learned of Ian’s part in the death of her son, Dennis Jr.

Ian had locked Dennis in a cabin on a boat after finding out he had been bullying his son Bobby.

However the boat crashed and despite Ian’s attempts to save Dennis, the teen drowned.

Sharon knew what Ian had done and devised a plan to get revenge with her ex-husband Phil.

Sharon married Ian, who she has been friends with since they were kids. But Ian started to become suspicious.

When Sharon poisoned his food the truth all came pouring out.

Feeling guilty, Ian ate the poisoned food knowing it would kill him, but Sharon changed her mind and got him to spit it out.

Ian fled the Square in shame – and in fear of Phil finishing the job – and has not been seen since.

Why did Adam Woodyatt leave?

In August 2020, it was announced that Adam would be taking an ‘extended break’ from EastEnders.

Since leaving EastEnders, Adam has starred in theatre production Looking Good Dead, where he played main character Tom Bryce.

He also competed in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, finishing in 6th place.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Adam would be playing Alfred P Doolittle in the revival of My Fair Lady, which is currently touring around the UK and Ireland.

He recently shocked fans with an ‘unrecognisable’ beach selfie.

Could Ian return to EastEnders for good?

Is Adam Woodyatt coming back to EastEnders?

With Adam busy with other projects, it seems as though Ian’s return to EastEnders could just be temporary.

However, the door remains open for his return.

