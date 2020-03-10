EastEnders' Kellie Bright wins TRIC Award for Best Soap Actor

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter in EastEnders, took home the TRIC Award for Best Soap Actor today (Tuesday, March 10).

Kellie's co-star Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Tina Carter in the BBC soap, posted a selfie of her and Kellie with the award.

She captioned the post: "Yes! Yes! Yes! So deserved @kelliebrightofficial I love you x."

Fans rushed to congratulate Kellie.

One wrote: "Congrats Kellie."

A second commented: "Well deserved, well done."

Another added: "Kellie deserved it."

Coronation Street took home the Best Soap gong, beating EastEnders and last year's winners, Emmerdale.

Kellie was delighted to win the gong (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Last year, Danny Dyer, who plays Linda's husband Mick Carter, took home the Best Actor at the awards.

Kellie and Luisa attended the ceremony along with co-stars and Luisa has earlier wowed fans as she 'dolled up' for the event.

Other winners included This Morning taking home the Best Daytime Programme accolade and Ant and Dec winning TV Personality.

It's been a hard few months for Kellie's alter ego who has been struggling with alcohol addiction.

Kellie won Best Soap Actor at the TRIC Awards for her role as Linda Carter in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Yes! Yes! Yes! So deserved @kelliebrightofficial.

Although she has decided to stop drinking, it looks like she will face more struggles next week when mean mum Shelley gives her some home truths whilst picking son Ollie up from school.

Isaac defuses the situation by asking Linda to help at the school, but later Shelley turns up at The Vic. What does she have to say?

Recently the soap celebrated its 35th anniversary and residents of Albert Square partied on a boat to celebrate The Queen Vic winning Best Pub in London.

Mick and Linda were part of the boat tragedy (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But it ended in tragedy when the boat crashed resulting in the death of 13-year-old Dennis Rickman Jr.

Meanwhile, Linda ended up trapped in the boat's kitchen whilst it filled with water.

Luckily her husband Mick managed to get her free before she drowned but the incident made her realise that she needed to stop drinking.

With her now on the right track, Linda has stepped up to help Dennis's mum Sharon with her newborn baby Kayden

Is Linda finally on the track to recovery?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

