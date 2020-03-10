EastEnders' Luisa Bradshaw-White wows fans as she 'dolls up' for TRIC awards

Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Tina Carter in EastEnders, has wowed fans as she 'dolled up' for the TRIC Awards.

The actress posted the selfie to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "All dolled up so early today! Good luck to my beautiful friend @kelliebrightofficial #tricawards #EastEnders."

Fans rushed to comment on how beautiful Luisa looked.

One wrote: "You look beautiful. Have a fab time!"

A second commented: "So pretty."

A third added: "Beautiful."

A fourth said: "Looking great as ever."

Also heading to the TRIC awards was Luisa's co-star Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning in the BBC soap.

TRIC is the Television and Radio Industries Club.

Last year, EastEnders' Mick Carter actor Danny Dyer took home the award for Best Soap Actor and ITV's Emmerdale won Soap of the Year.

Luisa was supporting Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, and took home Best Soap Actor.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street won Best Soap.

Over the last few months, viewers have seen Mick's wife Linda struggle with an alcohol addiction.

Although she has decided to stop drinking, it looks like there will be more trouble ahead next week for Linda.

Shelley has some home truths for Linda (Credit: BBC)

Linda is making progress at her support group, but Tina and Shirley worry when she heads off to collect Ollie from school.

Mean mum Shelley tells Linda some home truths about her drinking.

Isaac defuses the situation by asking Linda to help at the school, but later Shelley turns up at The Vic. What does she have to say?

Recently EastEnders celebrated their 35th anniversary with Linda's alcoholism storyline playing a big factor.

During the show's anniversary, The Queen Vic celebrated winning Best London Pub by partying on a boat heading down the Thames.

The boat accident made Linda realise she needed to stop drinking (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However the boat ended up crashing and 13-year-old Dennis Rickman Jr was killed. Meanwhile, Linda ended up trapped in the boat's kitchen whilst it filled with water.

Luckily her husband Mick managed to get her free before she drowned but the incident made her realise that she needed to stop drinking.

Is Linda finally on the track to recovery?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

