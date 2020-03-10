FIRST LOOK: Next week’s EastEnders in 10 pictures

Next week's EastEnders sees Ben meeting an old acquaintance, while Linda faces up to her past mistakes, and Sharon makes a heart-wrenching decision...

Danny Hardcastle returns

Ben is shocked when he gets a visit from former acquaintance, Danny, who's got a proposition for him.

Ben's desperate to keep up appearances and tries to hide the fact he can't hear a word Danny is saying.

Despite Ben's efforts to conceal his hearing loss, when Danny issues Ben with an ultimatum, Callum is concerned.

Later Callum is worried when Ruby reveals she saw Ben having a meeting with Danny at the club so he steps in to protect Ben.

But things turn sour when Danny realises Callum wants a career with the police.

Danny turns on Callum, forcing Ben to tell the truth about his hearing.

After Ben and Callum have an argument, Ben enjoys a drink with someone called Hugo in the Prince Albert.

Will he cheat on Callum?

Keegan hits rock bottom

The Taylor family are all smiles as Keegan heads off for a meeting about his business loan application.

Things don't go well for Keegan and he is fuming.

As Keegan continues to lash out about his situation, Tiffany seeks advice from Callum about the problems in her marriage.

Is this the end between them?

Sharon can't cope

Struggling with looking after Kayden while also mourning Denny, Sharon asks Karen to look after her son.

Karen is thrilled about spending time with her grandson, but later Sharon comes to a heart-wrenching decision.

Linda faces her demons

Linda is making progress at her support group, but Tina and Shirley worry when she heads off to collect Ollie from school.

Mean mum Shelley tells Linda some home truths about her drinking.

Isaac defuses the situation by asking Linda to help at the school, but later Shelley turns up at The Vic. What does she have to say?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

