EastEnders fans fear Chelsea Fox will be murdered after she seduced Gray Atkins last night.

Chelsea is in desperate need for a lawyer after her ex-boyfriend Caleb gave her a string of stolen goods – and then told the police.

But with no money she had to be inventive – and picked Gray Atkins to represent her.

EastEnders baddie Gray seems to have found his next victim (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Gray and Chelsea in EastEnders?

Despite being the daughter of a serial killer, Chelsea has no idea Gray is like her dad.

He has so far killed his wife Chantelle, Tina Carter and Kush Kazemi during his reign of terror.

Chelsea convinced him to go out for dinner with her – and she set about manipulating him to get what she wanted.

Determined to get him to represent her for free, she chose to seduce him.

And when he agreed she ordered champagne.

“So what are we celebrating?” asked Gray.

Flirty Chelsea told him: “Me bagging myself a sexy lawyer. To new relationships.”

But she was overheard by Chantelle’s dad Mitch who was furious and asked if Gray bought all of his clients champagne.

“Chelsea isn’t just a client,” Gray told Mitch.

The pair then enjoyed a long date and it wasn’t over after the meal.

“I had a really good night tonight,” Gray said as Chelsea walked him home.

Chelsea Fox is dancing with danger by seducing Gray Atkins (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chelsea flirts with danger

The pair then passionately kissed.

“Second date?” asked Chelsea before spotting Gray’s keys.

Grabbing them, she said: “Why wait?” and then walked up the steps into the house.

The pair spent the night together but fans are fearful for Chelsea and think Gray will kill her.

One said: “The kiss of death…?”

A second said: “Chelsea, you are dealing with a very dangerous man!”

A third said: “Chelsea is going to end up being Gray’s next victim if Gray finds out she’s playing him. #Eastenders @bbceastenders”

