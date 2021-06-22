EastEnders SPOILERS: Bernie to die as she takes drastic action to lose weight?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Bernie is desperate to get her hands on stronger diet pills, but is she putting herself in danger?

Over the last few weeks Bernie has been trying to lose weight so she can be a surrogate for Stuart and Rainie.

She offered to trial diet pills that Tiffany began selling in order to help.

Next week Bernie tells Tiff the pills aren’t working fast enough and she wants her to get her stronger ones.

Bernie tells Tiff that the pills aren’t working fast enough (Credit: BBC)

Tiffany refuses, starting to worry about her friend.

Meanwhile Violet tells Stuart and Rainie that they need a distraction from Abi. She encourages them to make a decision on the surrogacy.

Emmerdale spoilers: Bernie begs for stronger diet pills

When Bernie hears they’ll be deciding tomorrow, she begs Tiffany for the pills.

Tiffany reluctantly gives Bernie more pills and Vi and Rainie join Bernie at her weight loss group.

She’s convinced she’s blown her chance when she doesn’t lose as much weight as she hoped.

After some encouragement from Vi, Stuart and Rainie ask Bernie to be their surrogate.

Stuart and Rainie ask Bernie to be their surrogate (Credit: BBC)

They’re delighted and tell her they can do the insemination as soon as this week.

Later in the week, Rainie, Stuart and Bernie head to their insemination appointment and are less than pleased when Vi insists on coming with them.

After the appointment Rainie gives Bernie her first instalment, but it’s less than the agreed amount.

Bernie tells Tiffany what happened with the money and she demands that Bernie gets the full amount agreed.

This forces Rainie to admit that she paid for a private investigator to track down Max.

Bernie gives the money to her family (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Bernie tries to order more diet pills, leaving Tiffany worried. Is Bernie putting herself in danger?

She sees how much the money means to the Taylor family as she watches Bernie hand over her first instalment.

