Suki Panesar will be desperate to save her son Vinny after his overdose next week on EastEnders.

Viewers watched last night (June 25) as troubled Vinny downed pills to try and forget his guilt over brother Jags’ death.

Jags was killed in prison while serving a sentence for a crime Vinny committed.

The family are struggling to cope with their guilt over Jags’s death, with Suki realising she is responsible for framing him in the first place.

Suki Panesar is desperate to save her son Vinny after his overdose (Credit: BBC)

Suki in EastEnders: What happens next week?

Vinny will be rushed to hospital after his collapse as Suki battles to save him.

And it becomes something of a wake-up call for her.

Next week Vinny returns from hospital and is surprised at the kindness Suki is showing him, which leaves Kheerat worried.

Vinny tries to talk to his mum but she keeps a lid on her pain and leaves.

EastEnders: Suki to become softer after death of son Jags

Even when Sonia Fowler visits with some food to help her, Suki simply throws it away.

Later in the week, Vinny breaks down to Dotty as he reflects on his fraught relationship with Jags.

Mentioning music Jags loved, Dotty suggests they dance to his favourite song and, as they dance, they share a kiss that leads to much more.

Jags Panesar died off-screen in prison last week (Credit: BBC)

In other scenes, Sonia asks if Dotty gave Vinny the pills, she fervently denies it, worried she’s made a mistake sleeping with him.

In the café, Whitney outs Dotty and Vinny’s night together leaving Suki reeling.

She pipes up that her son is fragile and she’ll take care of him.

‘She’ll be more in tune with her emotions’

Actress Balvinder Sopal admitted it will bring about a softer side to Suki.

“I don’t mean softer as in weaker, but somebody who is a bit more in tune with her emotions and who understands that she needs to go through the healing process and not be so angry or pent up with blame, or guilt, or shame,” she said.

