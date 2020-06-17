EastEnders fans in tears as soap goes off air for first time in 35 years

EastEnders fans were left in tears last night as the soap went off air for the first time in 35 years.

Back in March, filming was suspended on the soap because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as the show has now run out of episodes, EastEnders has come off air.

In last night's final outing (Tuesday, June 16) the soap was left on a cliffhanger, when Sharon Watts was revealed to be the next owner of The Queen Vic.

Sharon was revealed as the new owner of the pub (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Although fans were overjoyed by the outcome, they were upset that the show was going off air.

.@bbceastenders has now run out of episodes after production was stopped by #coronavirus back in March. It'll return next month with shorter episodes while they catch up. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Gx9TOD6nYu — Gem News (@GemRadioNews) June 17, 2020

I'm pretty sure that #EastEnders going off air is one of the seven signs of the apocalypse 😣 It's not just consistently been the top rated show in the UK for 35 years solid; it's part of the fabric of our national conversations. I'm genuinely bereft 💔 pic.twitter.com/6OStd1xBSV — Princess RRR of Snowflakia, endangered species 👸❄ (@PrincessRRahRah) June 17, 2020

TO BE CONTINUED 😭😭😭😭😭 SHARON GOT HER PUB BACK!! THE CARTERS ARE LEAVING I’m going to miss them IDK IF I CANT WAIT UNTIL SEPTEMBER #Eastenders — Lamisah.C (@LoveLamisah) June 17, 2020

... so no more #EastEnders for a while? pic.twitter.com/n6NmVLwdpj — Dominic | دومينيك الحلو 🌈 (@domihim) June 17, 2020

Me tonight after the last #eastenders

And as for these 20 minute episodes that have been rumoured.....#sortitout #30minutes pic.twitter.com/OaNFPjhirr — Aideen Cooney (@aideencooney) June 16, 2020

Where can you watch old EastEnders episodes?

Despite the show going off air, the BBC have ensured EastEnders fans will be able to get their fix.

On Tuesday nights, a selection of iconic episodes will be shown. These will include Den and Angie's two-hander, Sharongate and Stacey and Max's affair reveal.

Also, as of next week episodes from 2008 will be uploaded to BBC iPlayer.

Fans will get to watch old episodes (Credit: BBC)

Four episodes a week will be available to stream. This means fans will be able to relive the return of Bianca Jackson for example, and the arrival of her children Whitney Dean, Tiffany Butcher, Liam Butcher and Morgan Butcher.

How can fans get their EastEnders fix?

As of next Monday (June 22), fans will also be able to watch EastEnders: Secrets From The Square, which will air at 8pm.

The spin off series will air next week (Credit: BBC)

The show is going to be hosted by Stacey Dooley. As she sits down in Walford East with two cast members, actors will reflect on their time on the show.

In the first episode, Stacey will be joined by Mick and Linda stars Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright.

Other cast members to subsequently star will include Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt, James Bye and Davood Ghadami, Max Bowden and Tony Clay and Tameka Empson and Diane Parish.

