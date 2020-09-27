EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush, has become the latest star revealed as leaving the BBC soap.

The actor has played market stall trader Kush Kazemi for six years – but bosses have decided to axe the character.

Kush will exit the soap next year (Credit: BBC)

An insider told Metro: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.

“In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021. It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

The news has been confirmed by a BBC spokesperson: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at the BBC, added: “Davood is a fantastic actor and a hugely popular company member, so we will miss him hugely.”

Kush’s exit comes after two other stars announced they are leaving the soap.

Jake Wood is leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders exits for Jake Wood and Amar Adatia

Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, revealed he was leaving the show earlier this month.

And yesterday, actor Amar Adatia revealed he had filmed his final scenes as Jags Panesar.

Jags leaves the soap next month (Credit: BBC)

He said he was meant to leave earlier in the year. However, the pandemic got in the way.

“I always knew I’d only be in the show for a set period of time when I signed up,” he told Digital Spy.

“I had just finished shooting a film and had prior commitments to promote that. But then the pandemic hit and everything understandably got put on hold.

“With timings all pushed back, I was more than happy stay a little bit longer to make sure that we wrapped up Jags’ storyline properly.”

Actor Adam Woodyatt will also take an extended break from the show in the coming months.

And actress Lacey Turner will leave again after announcing she is pregnant with her second baby.

