EastEnders star Jake Wood leaving the soap after 15 years of playing Max Branning

EastEnders legend Jake Wood has announced he’s leaving the soap after 15 years.

The actor played bad boy Max Branning in Walford and has had his fair share of explosive storylines over the years.

In a statement, Jake said he’s “made some truly great friends” but he’s “excited to see what the next chapter holds”.

What did Jake Wood say about leaving EastEnders?

Jake said: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends.

“I’ll of course miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max.

“I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

Executive producer Jon Sen added: “Jake is a truly wonderful actor and EastEnders have been extremely lucky to have him for so long.

“We have a big storyline for Max that starts in the coming weeks and we are all very excited to see that play out.”

Meanwhile, a source added to The Sun: “Bosses are staying tight lipped about what they have planned for Max.

“But considering he has played a major part in the show for over fifteen years…

“…they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly.”

The insider added that “everyone will be sad to see Jake go”.

Jake joined EastEnders as Max in 2006.

However, he took a break in 2015 when Max was sent to prison.

At the time, he said: “I have been at EastEnders for nine years and I feel the time is right to give Max a break.

“It won’t be for too long as I shall be back next year to see Max face another chapter of drama.”

