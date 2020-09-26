EastEnders fans were in tears after Denise Fox was reunited with son Raymond in heartbreaking circumstances on the BBC soap.

The three year old was placed with a family for adoption after Denise decided she couldn’t raise a baby at her stage of life.

Raymond’s adopted parents died in a car crash (Credit: BBC)

He was conceived after a drunken one night stand with Phil Mitchell.

Last night, Denise found out Raymond’s family had been killed in a car crash. After that, he was the sole survivor.

Devastated, Denise went to the hospital to see him – and was overcome with emotion at being reunited with him.

She met Mica Paris’ character, Ellie, in the hospital – and it was clear she wasn’t a woman to be trifled with.

The new villain is the grandmother of Raymond – and now almost certainly his legal guardian after the death of her son and daughter-in-law.

But the emotional scenes had viewers in tears.

One said: “Awww poor Denise, this is going to be a big storyline.”

“My heart is breaking for Denise,” said a second.

Another said: “OMG why would they do this to Denise?!”

Ellie is a force of nature (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders newcomer Ellie Nixon to be a thorn in Denise’s side

However, it’s not going to be plain sailing – as a result of newcomer Ellie’s arrival.

Songstress Mica previously called her Ellie character a “new frontier” in her career.

She said: “My character, the formidable Ellie Nixon, is a new frontier for me as an actress. A lot of folks will see me as never before.”

Executive Producer for EastEnders, Jon Sen, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon.

“Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force to nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

“The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role.”

