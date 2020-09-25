EastEnders spoilers reveal Linda drinks alcohol again. Will she tell Mick what’s happened?

In next week’s visits to Albert Square, Frankie is occupying Ollie at The Prince Albert for Tina whilst they wait for Mick to return to take him to school.

However, when Mick arrives he finds Frankie taking pictures of him and on further inspection he’s surprised to see many photos of Ollie and the family.

Mick grows suspicious of Frankie in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Concerned, Mick tells Frankie she should probably delete them as Linda would worry about privacy.

Later, Frankie wants a full time job at The Prince Albert. So Kathy decides to set her a challenge of increasing sales on Friday night.

Frankie decides to host a Drag Bingo and Tina ropes in Mick to work behind the bar but it’s obvious he’s suspicious of Frankie. Especially as she continues to ask questions about his family.

EastEnders: Linda drinks again

At Frankie’s Drag Bingo in The Prince Albert, Linda, Max and Sharon team up while Mick works behind the bar.

Mick is anxious about Linda being around so much booze and decides to make her a mocktail.

Mick worries about Linda (Credit: BBC)

But Linda is sick of her husband constantly looking over her shoulder and in a moment of weakness takes a sip of an alcoholic drink.

However, Max catches her. Horrified by what she’s done, Linda opens up to Max about her struggles.

Will Linda tell Mick about her secret sip of alcohol?

Linda’s drinking troubles

Linda began struggling with an alcohol addiction last year. However after she came close to death during the Thames boat crash, Linda decided to give up drinking.

Linda takes a sip of alcohol (Credit: BBC)

As a result, the Carters sold their pub The Queen Vic, to Ian Beale.

Will Linda end up relapsing, or will Max be able to help her?

