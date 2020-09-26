EastEnders star Mica Paris has some advice for soap stars moaning about long hours – get another job.

The soul singer has just joined the BBC soap as new villain Ellie Nixon.

Mica Paris calling out entitled behaviour

And after making her mark as Denise Fox’s son’s adopted grandmother, she hasn’t held back on calling out entitled behaviour.

Some of the younger soap stars have reportedly been complaining of long hours and relatively low pay in comparison to their legendary co-stars.

According to The Sun, Mica 51, says if they don’t like it, they should lump it. She told the newspaper: “Darling, I’ve been in this a long time. I’ve done at least 30 music videos in my life.

“There’s always the waiting around. It goes with it. I’ve never seen it as a drag. It’s just what we do.

“If you don’t like it, don’t do it. Then go and stack shelves somewhere.”

The actress also revealed she changed her name from Michelle to Mica because of the soap.

She said Susan Tully’s Michelle Fowler was such a popular character that she felt distancing from her was the only way she would get a deal.

EastEnders: New villain Ellie is ‘formidable’ says Mica Paris

Songstress Mica previously called her Ellie character a ‘new frontier’ in her career.

She said: “My character, the formidable Ellie Nixon, is a new frontier for me as an actress. A lot of folks will see me as never before.”

Executive Producer for EastEnders, Jon Sen, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon.

“Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force to nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

“The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role.”

