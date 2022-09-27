Coronation Street viewers spot big clue to who Stephen’s next victim will be

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 26, 2022) saw Stephen kill Leo, after pushing him over the factory gantry railings.

He then proceeded to move the body out of a bin and into an Underworld van.

Now that Stephen’s made his first kill, fans think that they’ve sussed out who his next victim is.

Stephen killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen made his first kill

After being on to Stephen’s lies for a while, Leo watched Stephen speak to Gabrielle about the debt he owed her and how he planned to use the equity from Audrey’s house to pay her back.

On top of the factory gantry, Leo exposed himself to Stephen and told him that he knew what he was planning.

He threatened to tell Audrey the truth about his fraudulent ways.

Stephen and Leo had a face off on the gantry, but Leo bumped his head off the railings.

He was then pushed to his death by Stephen, ending up in a bin.

Later on, viewers could see Stephen dragging the body out of the rubbish bin and moving it into an Underworld van.

But, does this mean that Stephen could kill again?

Gabrielle could be his next victim (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Stephen will kill Gabrielle

Fans reckon that Stephen has it in him to kill again.

They think that his ex-wife, Gabrielle, will be his next victim after seeing him silence Leo when he threatened to expose his lies.

Gabrielle also threatened to tell his family the truth in last night’s episode, so could she be killed for the same reason?

One fan said: “Think Stephen will definitely kill again… I’m thinking next could be his ex-wife.”

Another viewer tweeted: “So Stephen kills Leo then he possibly kills his wife, or possibly takes her hostage and goes crazy, well maybe this is the way the story goes?”

A third fan stated: “Stephen’s wife will be next.”

Could Gabrielle be next?

Gabrielle threatened Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Will Gabrielle be Stephen’s next victim?

Last week, Gabrielle appeared at the Platts’ house and had a cosy chat with Stephen’s family.

She suggested that she might return in a few weeks’ time and have another catch up with them.

Gabrielle was later seen telling Stephen that he needed to give her the money he owed her, or she’d pay his family another visit and tell them the truth.

She would expose how he stole all of her money.

Stephen ensured that she’d have the money, but what happens if he can’t cough up the cash?

Will Gabrielle be his next murder victim?

