Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen exposed as his wife arrives with huge threat?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, September 5 2022) reveal Stephen gets a shock when his wife shows up on the street and threatens to call the police on him.

Meanwhile Griff’s protest doesn’t go to plan when Craig is hurt.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

What will Stephen do? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen exposed as his wife turns up?

Sarah finds Stephen to tell him that she’s arranged a meeting with a couple of potential investors.

However Stephen gets a shock when his wife Gabrielle shows up on the cobbles.

It turns out Stephen took 200,000 euros from her company. She warns him that if he doesn’t give her back the money she will go to the police.

Is he about to be exposed?

Will Craig be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Craig injured in protest

Asha, Nina and Toyah warn Carla about the protest and urge her to take a closer look at Nadeem’s business practises.

As the protest starts Nadeem arrives at the factory.

Carla apologises as she tells him that their deal is now off.

It’s not long before the police turn up, but as Craig tries to get the crowd to disperse Griff gets them to rally.

As Carla and Nadeem come out of the factory Griff hurls a bottle at them, but it misses them and hit Craig.

Griff is arrested whilst Toyah finds herself caught up in the commotion.

Daisy learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Jenny confides in Daisy

Daisy returns to Weatherfield after her friend’s hen do.

But Jenny is still feeling guilty about what happened with Stephen and confesses to Daisy.

Will Daisy keep Jenny’s secret?

Jenny plans the pub football team (Credit: ITV)

Tim has a plan

Meanwhile Jenny is also feeling the pressure as she meets with the pub’s charity football team, knowing the Flying Horse will be looking for revenge.

Tim suggests that Jenny enlists James’s help to coach the team and she agrees.

Peter listens to Tim (Credit: ITV)

Tim opens up to Peter

Peter catches Tim hiding from Trina in the cab office.

Tim ends up confiding in Peter that Trina is his sex therapist and he’s suffered with impotence since his heart operation.

Sam is targeted (Credit: ITV)

Sam targeted in cruel trick

At school Sam does a presentation about chess.

When one boy called Owen tells Sam how much he enjoyed it, Sam offers to teach him how to play.

But Sam doesn’t realise Owen is being sarcastic and goes to set up at the café.

Tracy is not impressed to find Wendy and Ken together (Credit: ITV)

Tracy rails at Wendy again

Ken and Wendy start rehearsing their audition scene for the play.

As Tracy enters, she’s horrified to hear Wendy delivering the line “Just as I love you.”

She is furious and has a go at Wendy for canoodling with Ken.

What will Ken do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

