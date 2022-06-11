OPINION: All Coronation Street storylines right now are dull – here’s what we want!

On the surface, Coronation Street storylines seem to be super exciting at the moment.

But strip away the drama surrounding Imran’s death and what are you left with? Summer doing her exams, Leo’s weak beer, and Faye Googling menopause symptoms.

Not to mention Brian’s weather updates.

The nation’s favourite soap is in desperate need of thrills. And we’ve got some ideas about how to make that happen.

Welcome to our Coronation Street storylines that need to happen stat!

A steamy affair

Think back to the good old days of Mike Baldwin and Deirdre Barlow, Molly Dobbs and Kevin Webster, or even the brilliance of Peter Barlow marrying two women at once.

Long-running, passionate affairs always add tension and excitement. And let’s be honest, steamy, illicit romances are the backbone of soap.

An affair would be perfect to give Corrie some thrills. The only trouble is, who could have a secret snog? There are no real candidates. Which brings us to our second idea…

Peter had two wives at the same time (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

More hot singles

We love the lads of Corrie, but there’s no denying there’s a bit of an eye-candy shaped gap.

We need a 21st century version of the Grimshaws, or the Barlows, or the young Nick Tilsley.

There’s such a lack of hot men on the Street that Daisy and Jenny have been forced to couple up with smug Daniel and boring Leo, and that can’t be good!

Few Coronation Street storylines can’t be improved with something pretty to look at.

We need more steamy affairs – and more hot singles! (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bring back the Baldwins

If it’s interesting men we’re after then the Corrie bosses could do worse than looking at the Baldwins.

Street legend Mike Baldwin is Adam Barlow’s dad, but he also had two other sons Danny Baldwin (played by Bradley Walsh) and Mark Redman, plus Danny had two sons – Jamie and Warren Baldwin.

Any one of them returning would be a brilliant nod to the past and have the potential to stir up all sorts of trouble. Plus, Baldwins belong on the Street.

We’d love to see Baldwins back on the Street where they belong (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Forgotten characters

Don’t get us wrong, we adore Abi and Toyah and we’re totally invested in their battle for baby Alfie.

But there are some great characters on the cobbles who we’ve barely seen for months.

What’s Debbie Webster up to other than being a waitress? Where’s Gemma? Or Chesney? How about Roy? Even master manipulator Todd Grimshaw is simply one of Summer’s three dads.

Where even is Ryan Connor? (Credit: ITV)

Golden oldies

The youngsters of Corrie are fabulous. Asha and Aadi, Summer, Amy, Kelly and Max have all been brilliant lately.

But oh how we miss the oldies. Evelyn, Rita, Audrey, Ken – even Claudia – are so much fun and they’ve become blink and you’ll miss them cameos.

We want to see them more. In fact, surely it’s time for Gail to get herself a new husband?

Here encounters with the opposite sex have been some of the best ever Coronation Street storylines.

More Evelyn please – she’d liven up any Coronation Street storylines! (Credit: ITV)

Carla Barlow

Carla is one of our faves. She’s strong, determined, stubborn – all the things Corrie women should be.

She’s been married to a serial killer, she’s had mental health issues, she’s been cheated on, she’s cheated.

Carla’s had a kidney transplant. The woman’s done it all. And yet. When was the last time she had a storyline, eh?

All she’s done for months is trail around after Peter and swap banter with Sarah in the Underworld office.

She’s worth so much more than that – and we want to see it Carla saved from eternal dullness.

We want more Carla being Carla! (Credit: ITV)

