Coronation Street spoilers: Abi reunited with baby Alfie thanks to a blast from the past!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Abi will finally get her son Alfie back.

However, there are conditions to Abi finally being reunited with her little boy.

One of which will sees the return of a face who will be familiar to long-term Corrie fans.

Abi learns not to get her hopes up too high (Credit: ITV)

Mother and son reunited?

In the upcoming epsides of the ITV soap, Abi learns that she will have to reapply for custody of her son.

As she prepares for the hearing, she’s despondent to get news from the social worker.

Abi learns that the best she can hope for is custody under the supervision of a foster carer.

However, at least it’s a start for Abi on the road to regaining her son and she and Kevin try to stay hopeful.

Asa the hearing gets underway, Abi has a bad feeling (Credit: ITV)

Abi badly judged

As the hearing arrives, Abi is nervous as she sits in the waiting room.

Mouthing off, she has a vent about about the unfairness of the system to another woman who is waiting.

But she realises she’s put her foot in it when the woman she was talking to is the judge for the hearing.

The solicitor paints a damming picture of Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Fostering hope for Alfie

Thinking she’s blown it, Abi grows more despondent as the local authority solicitor lists Abi’s failings as a mother and recommends that Alfie remains in care.

However, Abi’s shocked when the judge decides to give her a chance.

She orders that Abi live with Alfie in a mother and baby foster facility, where she can be assessed.

If all goes well, there’s a chance Abi can then have full-time custody.

Abi’s not the only one with a past in this set-up… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Wendy’s secret connection

Later, Abi meets their foster carer, Wendy.

While the pair have never met, it turns out they have a connection – Coronation Street.

Wendy Papadapoulos was once Wendy Crozier, the woman who had an affair with Ken Barlow which destroyed his and Deirdre’s marriage back in 1989.

When Wendy hears where Abi lives, she keeps quiet on her connection to the place.

But could Wendy being back in Weatherfield bring drama that Abi really doesn’t need to this new arrangement?

