Coronation Street summer preview: Huge returns and an explosive exit

Coronation Street has set the stage for a massive summer.

The ITV soap has had a dramatic start to the year with deaths, tragedies and the odd disaster – and summer is going to be no different.

Here’s what to expect…

There can be no doubt that Abi will have another big summer on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Abi Webster

Will she get baby Alfie?

Will she not? Maybe social services could finally realise that she shouldn’t be within 180 square miles of a child?

Whatever happens this summer will inevitably see Abi take centre stage again.

This time she’ll have Kevin at her side, until the next disaster strikes anyway…

Toyah is set for a major summer after killing Imran (Credit: ITV)

Toyah Battersby

Corrie viewers watching on Friday night discovered Toyah was responsible for causing husband Imran Habeeb’s death.

She purposefully drove into a wall after realising he had taken away her last chance at being a mother.

And now this summer will she get away with it? Or will Toyah face justice?

Coronation Street has explored impotence with Sally and Tim (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim

Months we’ve been suffering through Tim’s health issues and his hiding them from Sally.

And now the sex-mad pair know that Tim’s suffering from impotence – which has certainly set the cat amongst the pigeons.

But will it lead to the couple splitting?

Actor Martin Hancock is returning to Corrie as Spider (Credit: ITV)

Spider Nugent

One thing that Toyah does have to look forward to is the return of her first love Spider.

Eco-warrior Spider is returning after 20 years but will he want to reunite with his ex?

Or is he bringing tragic news about his beloved aunt Emily Bishop?

Wendy FLAMIN’ Crozier will make a bombshell return to Coronation Street this month (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Wendy Crozier

Another major return for the cobbles is Wendy FLAMIN’ Crozier.

Ken Barlow’s former strumpet, Wendy is the enemy of all Deirdre Barlow fans – and she’s back this month.

Now a social worker, she will return to the cobbles – but will she have Ken back in her sights?

Dylan is returning to live with his dad Sean (Credit: ITV)

Sean’s son returns

For a man who rents a room from a taxi operator, Sean Tully has no qualms about bringing his teenage son to live with him.

But that’s exactly what he’s doing when his son Dylan finally makes a return.

Just the dark new love to get through, eh Sean?

She has played Cathy Matthews for seven years (Credit: ITV)

Exit for Cathy

But as one character returns, another is off for good.

Cathy Matthews will soon leave the cobbles for good after actress Melanie Hill quit the soap after seven years.

She’s being kept alive so she could always return but what will her exit be?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

