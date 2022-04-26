Mark Redman in Coronation Street: Could Adam Barlow’s brother return to the cobbles?

Mark Redman in Coronation Street is the son of Weatherfield icon Mike Baldwin. He’s Adam Barlow‘s half brother and an ex-boyfriend of Leanne Battersby.

He was the talk of viewers when he embarked on a steamy affair with dad Mike’s bride-to-be Linda Sykes, back in 2000.

And he stirred up all sorts of trouble for Adam when he came to their dad’s funeral in 2006.

So what was his story?

Mark caused trouble for Adam Barlow after their father's death

Mark’s early days in Weatherfield

Mark Redman’s mum was a former girlfriend of Mike’s called Maggie. She married a man called Harry Redman and agreed with Mike that she’d keep Mark’s true parentage a secret.

Mike agreed. But when Mark started at Weatherfield Comp, his mum Maggie – by now a widow – hit it off with teacher Ken Barlow.

They started dating and though Ken was shocked to discover Mark was his old enemy Mike’s son, he agreed to keep the secret.

When Tracy Barlow got wind of it, though, she spilled the beans! Typical Tracy!

Mark and Mike got to know each other and grew close. Mike sent Mark to swanky Oakhill and taught him everything he knew about business. But when Maggie remarried and moved to Felixstowe, Mark went too.

Did Mark Redman in Coronation Street have an affair with Linda Sykes

When Mark came back to Weatherfield after he left school, Mike was delighted. He gave him a job and Mark started seeing Leanne Battersby.

By then Mike was engaged to Linda Sykes, who was much younger than him. She and Mark were drawn to one another and before long they were having a steamy affair.

Though they split for a while, and Mark took up with Leanne again, he and Linda couldn’t keep away from each other.

Mark decided to leave Weatherfield, but when Mike had a mild heart attack, Linda made it sound much worse than it was to get Mark to return.

When Mark found out Linda had lied, he left, promising to return for the wedding.

Mark begged Linda not to marry his dad, but she went through with the wedding

Did Linda marry Mike?

Before the wedding, Mark announced he wanted Linda. She turned him down and he went off in a sulk, missing the ceremony and meaning Roy had to stand in as best man!

When newly married Mike and Linda found him later, he was drunk and he told his dad the truth.

Mike threw Mark out, and he and Linda tried to patch things up, though they eventually split.

Mike was stunned when Mark revealed that he and Linda had been having an affair

Return to Coronation Street

By 2006, Mark and Mike still weren’t talking but Mike had grown close to his other two sons, Adam Barlow and Danny Baldwin.

He was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and shocked Mark by turning up on his doorstep. Mark realised his dad was ill and got in touch with friends in Weatherfield.

Just a week later, Mike passed away. Mark returned for the funeral but lurked at the back.

He was still resentful though and even more so when he met his half brothers Adam and Danny.

When Adam revealed Danny had cheated him out of his inheritance, it was Mark who urged him to fight.

But Mark didn’t stick around to help – he went home to Doncaster and hasn’t been seen since.

We definitely think that needs to change!

Mark left Coronation Street in 2006, and never came back

Who played Mark Redman?

Mark was played by actor Paul Fox.

He’d been in Children’s Ward, and played Will Cairns on Emmerdale, when he landed the role of Mark.

Since leaving Corrie, he’s played Dr Jeff Goodwin in The Royal, as well as appearing in Westworld, Casualty and Our Girl.

Now he lives in LA and he’s just announced he’s going to be starring in US legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

Beyond thrilled to join this beautiful cast!

'Reasonable Doubt': Onyx Collective's Hulu Series Adds Five To Cast

Maybe it’ll be a while before he can be tempted back to rainy Manchester!

