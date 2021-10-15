Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor is dating a former co-star

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor might be playing a character whose relationship is falling apart on-screen, but off it, she’s pretty loved-up.

In fact, she’s dating a former co-star from her time on Casualty.

The couple have been together since 2008 after meeting on the set of the hospital drama.

Who is Georgia Taylor dating?

Mark Letheren has starred in Wire in the Blood and Casualty (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Georgia’s partner is Mark Letheren, who played psychiatrist Ben Harding in Casualty. He has appeared in a number of episodes over the years treating ED patients, but his last appearance was in 2015.

As well as his role in Casualty, Mark has starred in ITV drama Wire in the Blood, with Robson Green. He also played journalist Simon Kitson in ITV’s police drama The Bill.

Georgia and Mark live together in Bristol.

Georgia and Mark on social media

The actress and her beau rarely make red carpet appearances together, however Georgia sometimes shares pictures to her social media.

Most recently, the pair spent some time in the Lake District and Georgia posted some beautiful snaps of the scenery and the couple together and all smiles.

Fans commented on the snaps what a “gorgeous couple” they make, and how nice it was to see them so happy.

Who did Georgia Taylor play in Casualty?

Dr Ruth Winters was diagnosed with bipolar before leaving Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Georgia starred as Dr Ruth Winters from 2007 until 2011.

Ruth joined as a hardworking and clever junior doctor, but she soon made multiple mistakes. After misdiagnosing several patients, Ruth hanged herself. She was in a coma for a month, but survived.

Although Ruth never allowed herself to fall in love, she began a relationship with nurse Jay Faldren. She later dumped him to focus on her career.

However, the pair were reunited when Ruth left the ED after her marriage to clinical director of neurosurgery Edward Thurlow broke down.

Ruth and Jay left together after her bipolar diagnosis.

Georgia Taylor in Coronation Street

Things aren’t going well for Toyah in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Georgia has played Toyah Battersby on Coronation Street since 1997. She left in 2003, but returned in 2016 and has been there ever since.

Her Corrie alter ego isn’t faring so well in the love department.

She has just discovered her other half Imran cheated on her after having a one-night stand the night of Corey’s verdict.

Although Imran told Toyah he slept with a random, viewers discovered he actually hooked up with Abi Franklin.

Toyah has been left heartbroken, but with the couple about to foster another baby, is she willing to let it get in the way of her chance at motherhood?

