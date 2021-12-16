Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell posts pics as she reveals she’s found her wedding dress

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has revealed she’s found her wedding dress, days before alter ego Emma Brooker prepares to get married.

The actress, 28, is busy planning her own big day, meanwhile Emma is in complete turmoil over whether to even go ahead with hers!

Will Emma get her happy ever after? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell engaged to?

Alexandra, 28, is engaged to actor fiancé Joe Parker.

The couple, who have been together for four years, moved in together at the beginning of 2020.

Lockdown saw their love blossom even stronger and Joe popped the question in April 2021.

Alexandra posted the happy news to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “Love locked down! 1000000 times yes! You make me so happy my face hurts. Love you ridiculously. Future Mrs Parker.”

When is Alexandra Mardell getting married?

Alexandra and Joe have not revealed any wedding plans, but in October Alexandra posted pictures to her Instagram Stories holding a wedding planner book outside Princess Occasions.

The company specialises in wedding styling and decor, so it’s fair to say the plans for the big day are in full swing.

And now Alexandra has teased she’s found her dress after a shopping trip with her mum and friends.

Posting snaps to Instagram, Alexandra announced she’s “said yes to the dress” and she couldn’t wait to wear it.

Posing with a glass of fizz and wearing a silver sequined hat with the word ‘Bride’ emblazoned across it, Alexandra looked thrilled to have made the choice.

Co-stars, friends and fans were quick to comment on how “exciting” the news was.

But will she have gone for something similar to Emma, whose dress is very pink, or will she have opted for something completely different?

A nervous Emma waits for her fiance Curtis on their wedding day on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Does Emma marry Curtis in Coronation Street?

Emma thought she was all set for her big day next week, but it’s come crashing down around her.

The barmaid has discovered her fiancé, Curtis Delamere, has been lying to her.

Curtis has led Emma to believe he’s dying from a undiagnosed, yet terminal, heart condition. In fact, he’s suffering from a factitious disorder where he lies he’s ill to get attention.

Emma discovered the truth on Monday night (December 13) when she found out his very strong heart medication were in fact vitamins. But after confronting Curtis he managed to persuade her he’d actually ditched the meds and was taking a holistic approach instead.

However, things still didn’t add up for Emma and she met up with his dad, Neville, to get answers.

She later confronted Curtis again demanding the truth. Tonight (Thursday, December 16) Emma finds out everything.

And with the wedding set to go ahead next week, it looks like she gives him another chance.

But as Emma waits at the venue in her finery, there’s no sign of Curtis. He’s been given access to Steve’s bank card and £100k of charity money.

Has Curtis done a runner with the cash?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

