Coronation Street fans convinced Sarah and Lydia will have an affair

Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve spotted chemistry between Sarah Barlow and her new friend Lydia Chambers and that the pair will have an affair.

Sarah has quickly latched on to Lydia with them having drinks in the Christmas market and Sarah even confiding in her about her pregnancy woes.

But there’s definitely something amiss about Lydia. What’s her secret? And is she attracted to Sarah as more than just a friend?

Lydia and Sarah have become fast friends (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lydia in Coronation Street?

Lydia arrived on the cobbles last week as the PA to a supplier working with Sarah at the factory.

She and Sarah instantly hit it off and have quickly become best buddies. Sarah even confided in her about her desire to become pregnant.

Last night (Tuesday, December 14) the pair were having a business meeting and agreed to go for a drink afterwards. Lydia was looking at Sarah with a beaming smile and seemed very keen to be friends.

Then tonight, Lydia arrived at the factory to invite Sarah and her son, Harry, for some lunch at the Christmas market.

When Sarah said she had arranged to met Adam, Lydia’s face fell. She awkwardly agreed to Adam coming along as well, though it was clear that wasn’t what she’d had in mind originally.

Sarah told her: “It’s a date,” and Lydia looked pleased.

Sarah then confessed to Fiz she really liked Lydia and had a bit of a girl crush on her.

“She’s just such a laugh,” Sarah said. “I know it’s mad because I’ve only just met her, but I feel like I’ve known her for years.”

Sarah then gazed after Lydia as she walked out and it all seemed a little bit loved up!

Lydia and Sarah have hit it off instantly (Credit: ITV)

Do Sarah and Lydia have an affair on Coronation Street?

Viewers are certainly convinced they’ve clocked chemistry between Sarah and Lydia.

anyone else sensing the chemistry between lydia and sarah #corrie who ships it ? — madeline 🙂 (@maddy230703) December 14, 2021

Is Sarah and that girl flirting? #Corrie — silverlining (@silverl52105416) December 14, 2021

It does seem very cosy between them very quickly. They even end up with matching hats!

But is this a ploy by Corrie to make Lydia’s secret past with Adam all the more shocking?

It turns out she knows Sarah’s husband very well indeed – and fans certainly have a theory on that too…

Lydia and Adam go way back – but is there more to it? (Credit: ITV)

How does Lydia know Adam?

Adam finds the ladies drinking together tonight (Wednesday, December 15) in the Christmas market and he introduces himself to Lydia, who instantly clocks him.

Lydia suggests they had a relationship at university and then quickly makes her excuses to leave.

Adam then admits he dated her at uni, but it was so long ago he can barely remember it.

It soon becomes clear there’s more to their past than he’s letting on when Sarah comments to Lydia she’s glad her fling with Adam hasn’t ruined their friendship.

Lydia is hurt and sad to hear that’s what Adam thinks of their time together and it’s obvious there’s more to it. But what?

Sarah wants answers from Adam (Credit: ITV)

Is Adam Barlow the father of Lydia’s son in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street are going to great lengths to hammer home Adam’s past as a ladies’ man.

Sarah has been questioning him about his list of past lovers and even commented to Lydia he could have children “stretching all the way from Bournemouth to Bangkok.”

Has the soap been signposting this storyline all week?

Fans certainly seem to think so and are convinced Adam is the father of Lydia’s son in Coronation Street.

One wrote on Twitter: “Yep Sarah’s new bestie is Adam’s baby mama.”

Another added: “Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that person sat with Sarah who’s suddenly appeared is someone Adam got pregnant.”

“Oh is there gonna be another Sam/Nick/Natasha story coming with Lydia, her son and Adam?” asked a third.

