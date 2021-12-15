Coronation Street: Is Adam the father of Lydia’s son?

Coronation Street fans are convinced they’ve worked out the connection between Adam Barlow and newcomer Lydia Chambers: he is the father of her son.

Sarah’s new BFF recognised Adam in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, December 15) and made a quick exit when she realised he was Sarah’s husband.

So now we now know Adam and Lydia have history, could it threaten Sarah’s new friendship? And is there more to it than Adam’s letting on?

Lydia and Adam go way back – but is there more to it? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lydia in Coronation Street?

Lydia arrived on the cobbles last week as the PA to a supplier working with Sarah Barlow at the factory.

She and Sarah instantly hit it off and have quickly become best buddies. Sarah even confided in her about her desire to become pregnant.

Tonight, Sarah confessed to Fiz she really liked Lydia and she had a bit of a girl crush on her.

“She’s just such a laugh,” Sarah said. “I know it’s mad because I’ve only just met her, but I feel like I’ve known her for years.”

Is Lydia hiding another huge secret? (Credit: ITV)

How does Lydia know Adam?

It turns out Sarah’s husband, Adam, has in fact known Lydia for many years! Although, he didn’t recognise her at first.

As he approached the ladies in the Christmas market, he introduced himself to Lydia.

“You don’t recognise me, do you?” she asked him.

“Sorry, I’ve got a memory like a sieve for faces, did I handle your divorce or something?” a confused seeming Adam asked her.

“No, no I never married. In fact, my last serious relationship was at uni. In Edinburgh,” Lydia pointedly said as the camera then panned from Adam to Lydia’s son, Finn, who walked into shot and asked for a hot dog.

Lydia quickly made her excuses and left. Adam told Sarah she must have confused him with someone else.

But he later confessed: “I might have dated her once or twice.”

He told Sarah not to worry as it was 10 years ago and he couldn’t really remember her. However, it’s clear from Lydia’s words and actions the relationship was far more than Adam has let on.

Sarah wants answers from Adam (Credit: ITV)

Is Adam Barlow the father of Lydia’s son in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street are going to great lengths to hammer home Adam’s past as a ladies’ man.

Sarah has been questioning him about his list of past lovers and even commented to Lydia he could have children “stretching all the way from Bournemouth to Bangkok.”

Has the soap been signposting this storyline all week?

Fans certainly seem to think so and are convinced Adam is the father of Lydia’s son in Coronation Street.

One wrote on Twitter: “Yep Sarah’s new bestie is Adam’s baby mama.”

Another added: “Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that person sat with Sarah who’s suddenly appeared is someone Adam got pregnant.”

“Oh is there gonna be another Sam/Nick/Natasha story coming with Lydia, her son and Adam?” asked a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in: “So Lydia’s little boy that’s just got into Bessie Street is Adam’s biological son, right? That seems to be the direction that Corrie is going.”

“I think Adam is the father of Lydia’s son,” said someone else.

One more agreed: “Let me guess, this new girl at the factory is gonna be an ex of Adam’s who had his kid?!….”

