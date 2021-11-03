What is wrong with Curtis in Coronation Street? Is he going to die?

Curtis Delamere collapses in the street in tonight’s Coronation Street.

But what exactly is wrong with him? And can it be treated?

Who is Curtis Delamere in Coronation Street?

Curtis has swept Emma off her feet (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street’s Kelly in danger on her release from prison

Heartthrob Curtis arrived on the cobbles in May and quickly swept Emma Brooker off her feet.

He offered to help her move some barrels into the store at the pub and quickly secured himself a date as a thank you.

Her dad, Steve McDonald, wasn’t as impressed with her choice of beau when he recognised Curtis as the ‘thug’ who’d knocked him off his bike.

But they soon managed to put it all behind them and Emma was smitten.

The pair’s relationship went from strength to strength, but it soon became clear Curtis was hiding something. Steve spotted him with another girl and assumed he was cheating, but the truth was far more upsetting.

What is wrong with Curtis in Coronation Street?

Curtis was forced to confess everything to Steve (Credit: ITV)

Curtis eventually confessed that the other girl was from his terminal illness support group. It turns out Curtis has a heart condition.

But what that condition actually is is a mystery.

“It’s a heart condition. Beyond that, doctors are baffled,” he revealed to Steve. He went on to admit that no one knows what the future holds for him: “I could have a totally normal lifespan or that’s it, any place anywhere…

“My heart has stopped a couple of times, in layman’s terms I was dead.”

He later explained to Emma the doctors thought it was Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick making it harder for the heart to pump blood. This condition can be managed, but it turned out Curtis had other symptoms too.

These were harder to explain and didn’t fit with the diagnosis.

What other symptoms does Curtis have?

Curtis’s hair has started to fall out (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Emma was horrified when Curtis’s hair started to fall out.

He assured her it was just a side effect of his illness and she needn’t worry. He also put it down to stress over his upcoming exams.

Emma was worried though and she begged dad, Steve, to let Curtis have some money from Oliver’s fund to pay for a private specialist. Steve gently told Emma it would be illegal to release the funds, leaving her upset.

What happens after Curtis’s collapse?

Curtis had chest pain on the street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street reveals new love for Tyrone?

Curtis collapses on the cobbles after Steve’s car breaks down. Steve is giving him a lift to his exam, despite Curtis believing he won’t live long enough to graduate.

Curtis pushes the car, but as it leaps into life, he sinks to his knees, clutching his chest.

Steve rushes him to hospital, where Curtis tries to play down the seriousness of the situation. He tells Emma all he needs is rest and he can go home.

However, back at the flat he has a shock proposal for Emma. What will she say?

On Friday (November 5) Steve and Tracy offer to use their personal savings to pay for the private consultant. Overwhelmed by her family’s kindness, Curtis makes a big decision about his future.

He reveals he’s going to drop out of medical school to spend every second he can with Emma. How will she react?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.