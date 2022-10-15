Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught as police are called over Leo?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that the police are called after Leo’s dad, Teddy, gets worried about his son’s disappearance, sparking fear from Stephen.

Teddy speaks to Jenny and makes her wonder whether Leo has really gone to Canada.

When the police are called, will they catch Stephen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Leo met a tragic end (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

Viewers will know that Stephen’s been struggling to act normal after killing Leo.

Leo met a grisly end after being pushed off of the factory gantry after threatening to tell Audrey about Stephen’s fraudulent plans.

Stephen killed Leo in rage, with the poor guy ending up lying dead in a rubbish bin.

The killer later proceeded to move the body into an Underworld van and then soon started to put a plan in place to make it look like Leo had gone to Canada without Jenny.

He took his passport and belongings and burned them, making it look like he’d taken the flight.

When Jenny realised that Leo had gone, Daisy suggested to her that he’d probably had second thoughts about their relationship.

Jenny was devastated that Leo had gone without any communication, with Teddy blaming her for his disappearance.

Little did they know that Leo was actually dead.

Will the police catch Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Teddy calls the police

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that concerns for Leo start to grow.

In The Rovers, Jenny tells Stephen that she hasn’t heard from Leo and assumes that he’s ghosting her on purpose, starting afresh in Canada.

Stephen tries his best to go along with Jenny’s story and convince her to try and move on from Leo.

However, later, Teddy tells Jenny and Stephen that there aren’t any traces of Leo.

He might not be in Canada after all, despite their thoughts.

Teddy soon decides to call the police and report Leo missing, making Stephen start to sweat.

But, will the police catch Stephen?

Will they find Leo’s body?

Teddy thinks that something’s up (Credit: ITV)

Will the police catch Stephen?

With the police on the case, will they find evidence that leads back to Stephen?

Will they find Leo’s body?

Stephen’s done his best to try and dispose of both Leo and his things, but could the police have something on him?

Does Stephen need to worry?

