Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jenny terrified as she discovers Leo is missing

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Wednesday, September 28 2022) reveal that Jenny is worried as she realises Leo hasn’t come home.

Meanwhile Dee-Dee arrives, and Speed Daal is struggling.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Jenny can’t get a hold of Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny terrified as she discovers Leo is missing

Recently Leo started to become suspicious of Stephen after discovering he had been sleeping in his car.

However he was furious when he learnt that Jenny kissed Stephen during their brief split.

As Leo started to look into Stephen’s suspicious behaviour he learnt Stephen owed his wife Gabrielle money and was planning to use the equity on Audrey‘s house to pay her back, without Audrey’s consent.

When he confronted Stephen, Stephen killed Leo and disposed of his body.

Tonight Jenny realises Leo didn’t come home and she tells Daisy that she’s worried about him.

She tries to call but his phone keeps going straight to voicemail.

Daisy starts to suspect that Leo has got cold feet about being with Jenny.

Will they discover that Stephen has killed him?

Dee-Dee tries to help James (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee arrives

The Bailey family are thrilled as Dee-Dee arrives from America.

She settles in and James shows her the letter from Weatherfield County offering a small final pay-out.

Dee-Dee decides to call the club, telling them she’s James solicitor and wants to meet with them.

Can Dee-Dee help her brother?

Meanwhile James gives Lily her first football lesson.

Stu is worried about Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Speed Daal struggles

Yasmeen returns and finds Speed Daal closed and on its knees because of the publicity about Stu.

Yasmeen assures him they will rebuild the business and clear his name, no matter what it takes.

Bernie dresses up as Fern (Credit: ITV)

Bernie’s secret plans

Bernie dresses up in Fern‘s clothes and makes out that she’s going to a job interview.

She leaves Paul to babysit Gemma‘s children, but what is she really up to?

