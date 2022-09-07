Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Audrey to make horrifying discovery about Stephen?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, September 7 2022) reveal Stephen is prepared to forge Audrey‘s signature. But will she catch him?

Meanwhile James collapses while playing football, and Carla isn’t happy to see Peter mixing with Griff in the Rovers.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey catches Stephen out?

Audrey walks in as Stephen practises her signature (Credit: ITV)

Stephen lets himself into the salon and takes out the trust fund papers.

He begins to practise Audrey’s signature.

But suddenly Audrey appears. Has she caught him out?

Ed and Michael are horrified as James collapses (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: James collapses

As James puts the Rovers football team through their paces, Dev gives them a pre-match prep talk.

But when Tim thinks Dev is making a dig at his impotence he accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and telling Dev about sex life.

He storms out and James agree to step in to replace him.

As they set off Aggie spots an upset Tim and invites him back to hers for a brew.

Tim begins to open up to Aggie, meanwhile the match kicks off.

The Flying Horse take the lead take the lead, but with only minutes left James gives it his all.

He puts the Rovers ahead, but suddenly he collapses leaving everyone horrified.

Ed frantically rushes across the pitch to his son and calls for an ambulance.

Meanwhile Michael performs CPR on his brother. Will James be okay?

Carla isn’t happy seeing Griff and Peter chatting (Credit: ITV)

Carla is concerned

Carla is unimpressed to see Griff chatting to Toyah.

He lies to her saying he didn’t throw the bottle at Craig and doesn’t condone that type of behaviour.

Later Carla is worried to find Griff lecturing Peter about his big conspiracy on big pharma companies.

But Carla isn’t happy and makes it clear she doesn’t like him chatting to Griff.

Sam tries to make friends with Jack and Liam (Credit: ITV)

Sam tries to fit in

Hope suggests that Sam makes out he loves gaming, so he decides to invite Jack and Liam round after school to play a football computer game.

But as the kids start playing Sam remarks that it’s pointless as it requires no skill or strategy.

Liam and Jack look at his in disbelief.

He tries his best to make conversation with Liam and Jack, but it’s clear he finds it difficult to find something in common with them.

When they quiz him about the letters he writes Sam is quick to change the subject.

Ken and Evelyn aren’t in the play (Credit: ITV)

Bad news for Ken and Evelyn

Brian, Wendy and Mary find out they have been cast in the drama production.

However Evelyn and Ken find out they didn’t make it into the show.

