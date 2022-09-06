Coronation Street Jenny and Leo
Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny to leave for new life in Canada?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Jenny is preparing to say goodbye to The Rovers as Leo prompts her to look forward to the move to Canada.

Viewers will know that Leo and Jenny are now engaged, with Leo telling her that they can go to Canada whilst keeping ownership of the pub.

However, as Jenny tries to remain positive about the move, is she really ready to leave Weatherfield?

Will Jenny leave for a new life in Canada in Coronation Street spoilers?

Coronation Street Jenny and Stephen kissing
Jenny kissed the wrong guy (Credit: ITV)

Jenny kissed Stephen

Last week, Jenny was seen dwelling on the fact that her relationship with Leo was over.

He was off to Canada, and she was staying at The Rovers.

Looking for a rebound, she started flirting with Stephen and invited him to the back of the pub.

Not knowing that he was taking advantage of her, Jenny and Stephen shared a kiss.

However, Gemma walked in on them both and got the shock of her life.

Later on, with Gemma vowing to keep their secret safe, Leo proposed to Jenny.

He told her that she could still keep the Rovers and move to Canada.

Whilst Jenny agreed, it’s also clear she can’t bear to say goodbye to her beloved pub.

Coronation Street Jenny, Gemma and Glenda
Jenny’s preparing to say goodbye (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny prepares to leave

Jenny’s looking for change next week as she offers Glenda a job as a barmaid, at The Rovers.

Daisy is also putting pressure on her to give her the position of pub manager whilst Jenny starts her new life with Leo.

Later, Stephen pretends that Glenda’s given him the wrong change which makes Daisy suggest that she’d be better at running the place.

Leo’s really hyping up the move to Canada but whilst trying to look happy, Jenny’s secretly feeling sad at the decision.

Will Jenny really go through with the move?

Can she leave the pub in safe hands with Daisy in charge?

