Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina lashes out to protect Asha

Coronation Street next week sees Nina step up to defend Asha from cruel bullies, sparking a new friendship between the pair.

Roy's niece has made quite an impression on the Street since her arrival following the death of her father, Richard.

But she hasn't found herself the social circle a teen often needs as she prefers to bat watch with her uncle rather than go to gigs with the gang.

Roy's niece Nina is quite the character on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

However, all that looks set to change next week according to previews on the Coronation Street website.

Nina packs a punch

It all starts when Asha, Amy and Dev are walking down the cobbles and group of lads start pointing and laughing at Asha.

The teenager has been the subject of a sexting storyline as her private video has been publicly shared online.

With Asha struggling to live down the humiliation and her dad Dev furious and drawing even more attention to her, the last thing she wants - or needs - is more hassle.

Things have been pretty horrific for Asha lately (Credit: ITV)

Step forward Nina, who has had her fair share of persecution in her life as a result of her alternative look.

She lashes out and punches one of the boys to make it clear their behaviour isn't acceptable or welcome.

She's an ally you want to have in your corner, that's for sure.

A new friendship

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha has previously said a friendship between Nina and Asha is one of the nice things to come out of what Asha's been going through.

She told Digital Spy: "One of the unlikely people who steps forward to help Asha when she's going through this is Nina.

"A friendship develops between Asha and Nina – and I love that. Nina knows what it's like to feel different, left out and persecuted.

"That will develop and this story has a long way to go."

Could Nina finally have found some new Coronation Street friends? (Credit: ITV)

Other spoilers tell us that Gary Windass will get involved as he defends Kelly, who was responsible for the video going viral.

It's a move he might live to regret though as he does it in full view of the street - inlcuding an already suspicious Adam Barlow.

Coronation Street airs next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

