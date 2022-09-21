Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbroken Jenny under threat as Leo’s dad returns

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal Jenny’s heartbreak as Leo’s dad, Teddy, blames her for Leo’s disappearance.

When Leo doesn’t come home for the night, Jenny thinks that he’s gone to Canada without her.

But is she to blame for his disappearance in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny and Leo were planning to leave Weatherfield together (Credit: ITV)

Jenny and Leo were leaving for Canada

Viewers will know that Jenny and Leo were planning to leave for Canada together.

Leo was going to go to Canada alone, after securing a new job opportunity, however, Jenny eventually came round to the idea.

Leo proposed to her (after Jenny kissed Stephen), and the pair started preparing to leave Weatherfield.

Jenny had handed over her managerial responsibilities at the Rovers to Daisy, getting ready to say her goodbyes.

However, Jenny starts thinking that Leo’s ditched her and has had second thoughts about their relationship next week.

Leo disappears (Credit: ITV)

Leo doesn’t come home in Coronation Street spoilers

Jenny’s devastated when Leo doesn’t come home, having been gone all night.

When she tries to ring his phone, it just goes straight to voicemail.

Daisy reckons he’s reconsidered their relationship and has gone to Canada without Jenny.

However, Jenny doesn’t know that Leo had an altercation with Stephen on the Underworld balcony, the night before.

Leo threatened to tell Audrey about his plans to take her money.

Stephen was left seething.

Has Leo gone to Canada or does his disappearance have something to do with Stephen?

Teddy blames Jenny for Leo’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Leo’s dad blames Jenny

Leo’s dad, Teddy, had been trying to convince his son to leave Jenny, suggesting that she was too old for him.

When he comes into the Rovers, he’s shocked to see Jenny.

He thought that she’d be in Canada with Leo.

Jenny tells him that Leo’s gone without her, making Teddy blame her for Leo’s disappearance.

But is Jenny really to blame?

Or is there another reason for Leo’s disappearance?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Has Leo gone to Canada without Jenny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!