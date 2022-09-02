Coronation Street: Jenny’s secret revealed after shock marriage proposal?

Coronation Street couple Jenny and Leo got engaged in tonight’s episode (Friday, September 2).

However what Leo doesn’t know is before his proposal Jenny was kissing Stephen Reid.

Now it looks like Stephen and Leo could be getting friendly, but will he tell Leo about his encounter with Jenny?

Stephen and Jenny shared a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leo proposes to Jenny

Earlier this week, Jenny realised Leo wanted to take the new job opportunity in Canada.

They ended their relationship as he planned his move.

In tonight’s episode Rita went to see Jenny and could see she was struggling with the break up.

As Jenny got drunk in the Rovers, Rita and Gemma went to see Leo and tried to get him and Jenny back together.

Meanwhile Stephen found out that Jenny was the sole owner of the Rovers and started to flirt with her.

She invited him out the back where they began drinking and kissing.

Gemma saw Jenny and Stephen together (Credit: ITV)

Soon Leo turned up at the pub and showed Gemma and Sean an engagement ring.

Gemma went to find Jenny and walked in on her and Stephen kissing.

She managed to keep Leo distracted, giving Jenny a chance to get Stephen out.

When Jenny went back out into the bar she was shocked to see Leo.

He soon got down on one knee and proposed to her.

She said yes and they decided she would move to Canada with him after all.

Later they celebrated their engagement in the Bistro, where Stephen and Sarah were.

On the street, Sarah congratulated Leo on their engagement and when he talked about their move to Canada, Sarah mentioned Stephen had contacts there and could help them out.

Stephen and Leo exchanged contact numbers, but when Leo told Jenny about Stephen helping them, she was visibly worried.

Will Leo find out the truth?

Leo proposed to Jenny (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Jenny and Stephen?

In next week’s scenes Daisy returns from her weekend away.

Unable to keep it in any longer, Jenny confesses to Daisy that she kissed Stephen.

But will Leo find out?

Meanwhile Stephen arranges a meeting with a couple of potential investors.

But Stephen is shaken when his wife Gabrielle turns up on the street.

She demands the 200,000 euros back that he stole from her company, or she’s calling the police.

Later Stephen lets himself into No.8. He gets the trust fund papers and practises Audrey‘s signature.

However Audrey walks in, has she caught him in the act?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Audrey catch Stephen out? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!