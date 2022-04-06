Coronation Street spoilers: Imran and Toyah to take Abi’s baby?

Abi is determined to keep her baby in Coronation Street, but Imran has a plan which means she’ll lose everything.

The solicitor is trying to salvage something of his life after Toyah ended things, but is hurting Abi the best way forward?

Toyah is devastated to lose Elsie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Split fans upset over spoiler

Toyah at rock bottom

Forced to hand over Elsie, Toyah is distraught.

She’s lost everything and turns to drink to ease her pain. But it only serves to give her the confidence to tear a strip off Imran.

She storms over to the solicitors’ office and demands to see him, but is left devastated when Adam tells her he’s gone to visit Alfie.

Imran soon returns and Toyah leaves him in no doubt it’s over and she wants nothing to do with him as he’s broken her heart.

Abi isn’t interested in Imran’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Imran has a baby proposal for Abi in Coronation Street

Abi later comes across Imran who is flat hunting.

He tells her he’s looking for a place to live and then suggests she and Alfie could live with him.

Abi is shocked by the proposal.

Is he being serious? Does he want a relationship? Or just to bring up the baby together?

She turns him down, but Imran is still determined to be a part of his son’s life one way or another.

What tricks does Imran have up his sleeve? (Credit: ITV)

Abi to lose her baby in Coronation Street as Imran fights dirty?

After being rejected by Abi, Imran finds out she’s in possession of a bottle of morphine.

Despite Abi just doing the right thing and taking it off Kelly, Imran is concerned she’ll use it herself. He also sees an opportunity…

Sharing his fears with Toyah, he charms her and tells her he’s fighting for custody of Alfie.

Appealing to the part of her that just wants to be a mum, he asks Toyah to start their relationship again and raise his son together.

A family is all Toyah has ever wanted, but how will she react to this proposal?

Can she really trust Imran?

Will she be able to put the past behind them and move on?

Abi is fighting to keep her baby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders this year? Find out here!

Abi gets her act together

Wanting to provide for her son, Abi asks Kevin if she can return to work.

However she has a shock in store when she finds out Imran wants custody of Alfie.

Abi instructs her solicitor to apply for full custody and tells Imran she’ll fight him all the way.

He knows he might have to play dirty to get what he wants and is fully prepared to do that.

But will he have Toyah by his side?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.