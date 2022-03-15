Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 21-25

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Lydia lashes out and it could cost Adam everything.

Meanwhile, Gary‘s secret is close to being revealed, and Maria feels awful after using underhand tactics in her campaign.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Sarah shocks Adam

Sarah invites Adam to Harry’s birthday party and he’s convinced she’s thawing.

As he believes there is a chance for them, Sarah has some news that sends him reeling.

Sarah tells him she’s filed for divorce.

Needing to act now, Adam secretly takes Sarah’s phone and texts Lydia…

2. Lydia attacks Adam

Adam tricks Lydia into meeting him and tries to record her confessing.

But she realises what he’s up to and snatches his phone, deleting the evidence.

After she details what he did to her all those years ago, Adam feels a pang of guilt.

However, when he begs Lydia to tell Sarah the truth, seething Lydia slaps him.

She then gives Adam an almighty shove.

He topples backwards over the balcony railings.

As Adam lies unconscious on the floor, will he be okay?

3. Doctors fight to save Adam’s sight

At the hospital, Adam lies to Daniel and Ken he doesn’t remember what happened.

But his condition is serious when it’s revealed he has a bleed behind his eye and needs an operation to save his sight.

4. Amy asserts her independence

Now living with Jacob, Amy puts a budget plan forward to Ken to release her inheritance and fund her university place.

She also gets a job in the kebab shop and Steve is furious she seems to be making it on her own.

5. Judgment day for Maria

Phill fills Maria in on his plan to win the campaign for her.

He gives her a confidential report proving a council cover-up on the air pollution issue.

Maria and Gary cast their vote at the polls and then pose for photographs together.

But when Phill reveals he may lose his job over the leaked report, Maria feels terrible.

6. Will Gary confess?

Kelly calls Laura selfish when she finds out her mum has been drinking on her meds.

But Gary urges Kelly to make the most of the time they have left together.

Laura asks Gary to be Kelly’s guardian.

However, when the PI tells her Rick is most likely dead and Gary’s the prime suspect, she’s shocked.

Laura confronts Gary with the evidence.

With the pressure mounting, will he confess what he did?

7. Faye pregnant?

Things are tense between Craig and Faye when she suggests a night out and he says he can’t as he’s working in the morning.

He later admits to Emma that he resents Faye for ruining his career.

However, Faye is worried as she confides in Elaine she thinks she’s pregnant, but the timing is awful.

Elaine urges her to take a test. Will it be positive?

8. Elaine spoils Sally and Tim’s reunion

Sally is back and Tim is desperate to get her into bed!

However Sally says his six-week sex ban isn’t over yet.

Just as he persuades Sally to flout the rules, Elaine arrives home and thwarts their plans.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

