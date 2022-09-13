Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kelly and Gary’s lives are on the line as they come face to face with Kieron.

As a gun is fired, who gets shot?

Meanwhile, Roy is heartbroken after losing Hayley’s anorak.

And, Stephen and Leo fight.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Kelly wants to kill Gary

After finding out that Gary killed her dad, Kelly sets up a plan to kill him.

She asks Todd whether he has any dodgy contacts, but he doesn’t help her.

Later, Kelly goes to identify her kidnapper at the police station but pretends that she doesn’t recognise Kieron when Craig shows her his photo.

Outside, she meets Kieron and offers him £10,000 to kill Gary.

Will he agree to Kelly’s plan?

2. Kelly has second thoughts

Kelly’s planning on going on the run with Aadi, but he has no idea that she’s booked them one-way tickets to Bangkok.

At her engagement party, she tries to act as if everything is fine but when Gary starts singing her praises, Kelly has enough.

She tells him that she knows he killed Rick and then storms out of the party.

Running after Kelly, Gary heads outside to reason with her but falls into her trap.

Outside, Kieron is waiting for him, knocking him unconscious and shoving him in the van.

Kelly’s left questioning whether she’s done the right thing.

3. Gary’s in grave danger

Kieron and his pal, Al, take Gary to the woods where he killed Rick and tells him to dig his grave.

As Kieron aims a gun at Gary, will he be able to get out of this alive?

4. Kieron tries to kill Kelly

Gary manages to escape from the woods and tells Aadi that they need to find Kelly.

The pair track her down but find Kelly on a rooftop.

Kieron’s threatening to push her off the roof and frame her for Gary’s death.

Gary runs to rescue Kelly and begs Kieron to let her live.

He tells him that he can kill him instead.

As a gunshot is fired, who is shot?

5. Leo’s suspicious of Stephen

David asks Leo to take a look at the sinkhole after fearing that it’s opening up again.

Audrey tells her family that they can stay with her while Leo is checking it out, making Stephen uncomfortable.

Leo notices that Stephen is looking shifty and lets Jenny in on his suspicions.

Stephen gets Audrey and Gail out of the house by treating them to a spa day.

Leo’s suspicions grow as Stephen makes up lies about staying in a posh hotel.

Things get more confusing when Audrey finds out that Stephen’s arranged for someone to value her house.

With Stephen looking more and more suspicious, Leo and Stephen start a fight in the Rovers.

David starts asking questions about why Stephen slept in the car and booked a valuer.

Stephen doesn’t have time to answer as Gabrielle turns up, being invited into the Platts’ house.

With both Gabrielle and Leo threatening to expose him as a fraudster, is Stephen’s time up?

6. Roy loses Hayley’s anorak

Bernie’s desperate for a job and asks Nina if she can clean Roy’s flat and tidy it for his birthday.

She agrees and lets her donate a box of old clothes to charity, not realising that Hayley’s red anorak was in it.

When Evelyn gives Roy a model train as a birthday present, Roy realises that the train is his own and must have been given away with the charity box.

He then realises that Hayley’s red anorak must be at the same charity shop, heading there with Evelyn to restore the beloved item.

Evelyn enters the shop and sees a woman wearing the anorak.

She rips it off of her and leaves to give it to Roy.

How will Roy react when he realises that it’s the wrong one?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

