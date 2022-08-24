Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly and Aadi engaged for real after first-time sex?

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Wednesday, August 24 2022) see Aadi and Kelly grow close after opening up to each other about their romantic history.

However, it seems they could be even more committed when Aadi later presents Kelly with his mum’s engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Stu is attacked on the Street, but someone unexpected comes to his rescue.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Kelly and Aadi seal the deal with a kiss (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: First time sex for Aadi and Kelly

Kelly and Aadi have been amusing themselves by entering a ‘Win a Dream Wedding’ competition that is running in the Gazette.

Originally, they were only in it for the chance of the free honeymoon but tonight, as they prepare for the competition, they find it starts to push them closer together.

With part of the process a ‘Mr and Mrs’ quiz, where the couple have to answer questions abut each other, Aadi reckons they had better get some revision in.

As they question each other, the pair come to the realisation that neither of them have had a sexual relationship before.

Feeling the time is right, the pair kiss and soon one thing leads to another.

Aadi gives Kelly a ring – but what does it mean? (Credit: ITV)

Aadi puts a ring on it

There’s no teenage angst afterwards for the pair, both admitting they enjoyed their experience.

In fact, Aadi later shocks Kelly when he presents her with the engagement ring which belonged to his mum, Sunita.

Kelly is bowled over by the gesture, and happily accepts it.

Has this wedding competition just got real for the pair?

Yasmeen comes to Stu’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Stu in hot water

As he’s released from prison tonight, Stu is surprised to find Yasmeen waiting for him at the gates.

He’s happy and relieved when she tells him that she believes he is innocent.

However, others on the street don’t exactly feel the same way about his return.

Stu finds himself verbally attacked by Dev and Bernie, who are unhappy to have a man they think is a murderer on their doorstep.

However, Yasmeen steps in and takes a stand, publicly defending her friend and declaring that he’s moving back in with her.

How will the rest of the Street react to the news?

Dev and Bernie don’t want Stu in the hood (Credit: ITV)

Funny business for Stephen

Also tonight, Carla takes on Stephen at the factory, but will she regret it? Meanwhile, Paul and Gemma celebrate their birthday at the Bistro.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!