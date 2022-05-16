17 May 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 17:27

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Phill‘s secret is finally out – and Hope takes dramatic revenge.

But will Fiz forgive and forget? Or is it over for good?

Elsewhere on the cobbles Abi plots her exit, but will Kevin stop her?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Coronation Street is bringing back lots of favourite faces from the past this summer

1. Hope destroys Phill

Hope uncovers the truth about Phill and gets revenge in a mini-digger…

Phill tries to talk her out of it, but she isn’t in the mood for talking.

Hope pulls the lever and smashes the digger into Phill’s car windscreen.

2. Phill begs Fiz for forgiveness

Fiz is devastated by Phill’s actions, but is this the end for them?

Can he convince her to forgive him?

3. Phill and Tyrone fight

Tyrone calls round to collect Fiz’s things and gets into a row with Phill.

Ty makes a grab for Phill and the pair lose their balance…

They fall into the wet concrete!

The fight continues until Phill suddenly panics.

He is soon frantically searching for something in mix…

He has lost an engagement ring and Tyrone helps him to find it.

3. Phill proposes

Desperate for forgiveness, Phill gets down on one knee and asks Fiz to marry him.

Fiz is shocked, but will she say yes and give him another chance?

4. Abi’s exit plan

Abi asks Toyah and Imran to let her have Alfie for a whole day.

Toyah says yes, which gives Imran no choice but to agree.

Just as Abi is packing to flee, Kevin visits and tells her he’s never stopped loving her.

Abi admits her plan to run away with Alfie and says she’s leaving tomorrow.

Will Kevin let her go?

Or will he tell Imran everything and blow her chances?

5. Summer’s life in danger

Summer tips her insulin down the sink and heads to her exam.

But it’s not long before her vision blurs and she realises she’s left her diabetic kit at home.

Summer is loaded into an ambulance and admits her blood sugar level is sky high.

Will she be okay?

6. Tim gets help

Tim finally goes to the doctors about his impotence, with Sally by his side.

Dr Gaddas says she’ll alter his medication, but will it help?

7. Jacob and Amy move in!

Tracy and Steve let Jacob and Amy stay at No.1.

Will it end in disaster?

8. Craig supports Faye

Faye is referred to a fertility specialist, but wants to explore alternative therapies to HRT.

Craig is supportive, but Beth reckons she should stick to medical advice.

9. Nicky makes amends

Wanting to build bridges, Nicky talks to Daisy in the Rovers.

But will Daisy be forgiving?

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘expose’ Aaron’s heartbreaking secret

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.