Coronation Street: 5 dark theories on Phill Whittaker

Fans don't seem to trust Phill

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street introduced Phill Whittaker earlier this year as a new love interest for Fiz.

The two are currently planning to buy a house together and Fiz wants her ex-fiancé Tyrone to sell his house, so she can use some money she put into the property for her new home, but is Phill all that he seems?

While Phill appears to be a perfect family man, fans aren’t too sure.

Here are 5 theories on Phill Whittacker.

Coronation Street Phill: The theories

1. Phill in Coronoation Street is married

Fans have theories about Phill (Credit: ITV)

Some fans are convinced Phill is either already married with kids or potentially has another girlfriend.

While Tyrone did previously suspect Phill had another woman on the go, it was soon proven to be completely innocent.

Could Phill have a wife already? Fans think so.

2. He’s a con man

Another popular theory is that Phill is a conman.

Phill is currently planning to buy a house with Fiz, however it needs some work doing.

Fiz wants Tyrone to sell No.9 so she can contribute to her and Phill’s new home.

Although Tyrone didn’t want to, he eventually agreed to sell the house, but fans are convinced Phill is a conman.

Phill is another Stape

Could Phill be a secret Stape? (Credit: ITV)

In 2019, viewers were introduced to Jade Rowan, Hope Stape’s home tutor.

Jade turned out to Hope’s older half-sister, the oldest daughter of John Stape.

Now fans suspect Phill could also be a secret Stape.

He’s a control freak

Some fans are predicting that Phill could be manipulative and controlling like Geoff Metcalfe, who abused his wife Yasmeen.

Could Fiz be in danger?

He’s a serial killer

Fiz and Phill have been dating for months (Credit: ITV)

Another theory which is worth noting is that Phill could be a criminal

Although there is no evidence, it is a soap and anything is possible in soapland.

Do you think Phill is dodgy or do you think he could just be a nice guy? Let us know your theories.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

