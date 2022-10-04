Coronation Street: Shock fan theory about Stu’s ex-wife and corrupt copper Lennox

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, October 3, 2022), Stu Carpenter’s ex-wife, Lucy, seemed to admit to killing Charlie.

In a conversation with Bridget, she told her to stay away from Stu unless she wanted to see her go to prison.

But now, in a new Coronation Street fan theory, one fan reckon that Lucy might have had a secret affair with DI Lennox – the corrupt copper.

Was Coronation Street Stu set up by the pair?

Did Lucy kill Charlie?

Last night, Bridget and Eliza met up with Stu in Speed Daal.

Bridget wanted Eliza to meet her grandfather without Stu’s ex-wife, Lucy, knowing.

However, Lucy turned up and told them to leave, causing heartbreak for Stu.

Later on, in a private conversation between Bridget and her mum, Lucy told her daughter that she had to stay away from Stu.

If she didn’t, she was risking seeing her go to prison.

But, why would Lucy go to prison?

Alya has been on to Lucy, thinking that she’s hiding something.

With Alya setting out to do another DNA test on Charlie’s things, will it prove that Lucy was the real murderer?

Or was she covering for someone else?

Fans think Lucy was working with Lennox

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Lucy might have been working with Lennox, having an affair with him and then teaming up to set up Stu.

Viewers will know that Lennox is the corrupt copper who used unfair tactics to pressurise Stu into confessing to the murder.

When Stu visited Lennox earlier last week, he was unable to get any information out of him.

It was revealed that Lennox had dementia.

Now fans think Lennox and Lucy were working together.

Why do I feel like Lucy was having an affair with the corrupt copper and they both stitched Stu up? 🧐 #Corrie — no (@chippytea_) October 3, 2022

One fan suggested the theory: “Why do I feel like Lucy was having an affair with the corrupt copper and they both stitched Stu up?”

Is Lucy the guilty one?

Did she murder Charlie and then get her secret lover to send her husband down for her crime?

Will Coronation Street Stu learn the truth?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bridget tells Stu the truth.

Bridget and Eliza meet up with Stu at Yasmeen‘s house, going behind Lucy’s back.

However, when Eliza starts asking Stu about prison, Bridget is overcome with emotion and runs outside.

When Stu goes to speak to her, she can’t handle things anymore, and tells Stu the truth about who really killed Charlie?

But, what does Bridget tell Stu?

