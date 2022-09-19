Coronation Street spoilers: What is Bridget hiding as she’s questioned over Stu’s case?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bridget is hiding something as Alya questions her about the night of Charlie’s murder.

Alya speaks to Bridget about her mum’s statement, but Bridget threatens to call the police.

What is Bridget hiding in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bridget doesn’t want anything to do with Stu (Credit: ITV)

Bridget thinks her dad is a murderer

Viewers will remember that Stu had been trying to find his daughter, Bridget, for a while.

He was shocked to find that she had moved address without telling him, only finding out once the gifts he had sent her got returned in the post.

However, Yasmeen helped find the address of Bridget.

When Stu turned up at her house, Bridget was shocked and told him to leave her alone.

Whilst it was unclear at first why Bridget didn’t want anything to do with Stu, everything was revealed once his ex-wife, Lucy, turned up at Speed Dahl.

Lucy dropped the bombshell that Stu had done time for murdering a young waitress called Charlie Walters.

She said that he was having an affair with her and killed her.

However, Stu has been on the quest to prove his innocence ever since.

Are Lucy and Bridget telling the truth about Charlie’s murder?

Is Stu innocent?

Alya confronts Bridget (Credit: ITV)

Alya wants the truth

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bridget might be hiding something as Alya confronts her about the night of Charlie’s murder.

Stu’s new solicitor, Dee-Dee Bailey, asks Alya to speak to Bridget again and go over her mum’s statement.

However, when asking Bridget about the night of the murder, she just reconfirms what Lucy said.

She thinks Stu is a murderer.

When Alya pushes for more, Bridget tells her that she’ll call the police if she doesn’t leave her alone.

Is Bridget telling the truth?

Is she hiding something about the night of the murder?

