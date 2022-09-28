Coronation Street spoilers: Alya goes behind Stu’s back to catch ‘killer’ Lucy

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Alya goes behind Stu’s back to find proof that his ex-wife, Lucy, is the actual murderer.

She does a DNA test to find out whether Lucy was the one who killed Charlie, despite Stu not wanting to pursue his case further.

Is Lucy the real murderer in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers?

Alya wants the truth (Credit: ITV)

Stu doesn’t want to pursue his case anymore

Bridget lets Stu meet his granddaughter Eliza in Speed Daal, which delights him.

However, all of his joy is sucked away when his ex-wife Lucy shows up and tells her daughter to take Eliza and leave.

Elsewhere, Alya is informed by Stu’s solicitor, Dee-Dee, that Stu’s DNA was nowhere to be found on Charlie’s bag.

But, doing another DNA test would cost a lot.

Alya notices that Lucy, Bridget and Eliza are all leaving Speed Daal and heads off to confront them.

She demands Lucy tell her what she’s hiding but Lucy doesn’t give her the information she needs.

Alya knows that the only way to prove Stu’s innocence is to get that bag retested.

However, Stu is adamant that he doesn’t want to pursue his case any further and just wants to build bridges with his family.

Will Alya listen?

Alya thinks that Lucy killed Charlie (Credit: ITV)

Alya neglects Stu’s wishes in Coronation Street spoilers

Stu’s told Alya to drop it, but she’s intent on pursuing the case.

Dee-Dee tells her that she’s got the money to do another test of the bag, so Alya pretends that Stu’s up for it.

Later on, Eliza turns up at Speed Daal to meet Stu, but he calls up Bridget and Lucy to pick her up.

Alya thinks on her feet and asks them to have dinner back at Yasmeen’s house.

They agree, giving Alya the perfect opportunity to grab a cup that Lucy had sipped out of and give it to Dee-Dee for the test.

Dee-Dee’s on board and drops by with some bits of paperwork that need Alya’s signature.

Zeedan realises that Alya’s still pursuing the case behind Stu’s back.

Dee-Dee feels uncomfortable about continuing with the test but eventually agrees to do it so that they will be prepared if Stu changes his mind.

Will the test show that Lucy was the one who killed Charlie?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Did Lucy kill Charlie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!