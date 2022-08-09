Coronation Street Stu Bridget
Coronation Street: Innocent Stu lied to protect killer daughter Bridget?

Is Yasmeen's boyfriend really guilty of murder?

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street revealed Stu Carpenter‘s big secret last week: he murdered a woman he was having an affair with.

Stu confessed to the crime and went to prison for it.

However, it’s clear that’s not the full story and Corrie fans have come up with an explosive theory over what really happened.

Coronation Street Stu looks downbeat in Victoria Garden
Stu confessed, but something doesn’t feel right (Credit: ITV)

Who did Stu murder in Coronation Street?

Although viewers have known for a while Stu had served time, his crime had not been revealed.

On Friday (August 9) Stu’s ex-wife Lucy arrived at the restaurant after seeing Stu appear in the papers over his food-waste inititative.

She told Stu to stay away from her and their daughter Bridget, who Stu had tracked down a few weeks ago.

As Yasmeen tried to convince Lucy that Stu had good intentions, Lucy revealed a shocking secret.

Stu had served time in prison for murder.

Stu begged for Yasmeen to hear him out, but she wouldn’t listen.

After kicking Stu out of the restaurant, Yasmeen ran after Lucy to demand answers.

Lucy reluctantly told Yasmeen that Stu had been through a difficult time after leaving the Navy, but she  believed he had changed for the better once he landed a job at a restaurant.

However, Charlie Walters, a waitress at the restaurant went missing and was found in a woodland a few days later, with Stu’s DNA all over her.

Despite protesting his innocence to Yasmeen, Lucy told her that Stu confessed to the murder.

He was allegedly having an affair with Charlie and killed her when she threatened to expose them to his family.

Corrie Bridget is annoyed to see Stu
Does Bridget know more than she’s letting on? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans’ theory on Stu

Viewers are now convinced they know the truth: Stu is covering for someone very close to home.

They think Stu took the blame because Bridget actually murdered Charlie.

Good guy Stu would have wanted to protect his daughter at all costs.

Coronation Street Craig arrives to arrest Stu when he tries to make Yasmeen hear him out
Stu is desperate to prove his innocence, but no one will hear him out (Credit: ITV)

Is Stu innocent?

Last night (Monday August 8) saw Stu end up in hospital after drinking too much. Concerned Kelly stayed by his side, but desolate Stu told her to leave him alone and he never wanted to see her again.

Later this week, Stu will once again try to explain his side of things to Yasmeen. However, she’s terrified and calls the police, who arrest him.

When he’s released from prison, Zeedan hears Stu out. Believing something is amiss, Zeedan and Alya eventually team up to pay Adam to help Stu clear his name.

But what really happened?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

