Lydia Vicki Coronation Street Waterloo Road
Soaps

Coronation Street: Rebecca Ryan delivers disappointing news after her soap exit

Rebecca has left Corrie

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan, who played Lydia Chambers, has revealed some disappointing news following her soap exit.

Before her role on Corrie, Rebecca was well-known for playing Debbie Gallagher in Shameless, Gem Dean in Casualty and Vicki MacDonald in Waterloo Road.

Last year the BBC announced Waterloo Road would be returning with some cast members from the original series due to return.

Coronation Street Mon 21 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah, telling her she tried to finish with her married man but he refuses to accept it’s over.
Rebecca played Lydia in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing as Lydia’s lies are exposed

However Rebecca has revealed that there are no plans for her to reprise her role as Vicki in Waterloo Road.

Speaking to OK! she revealed that although she’s not going to be a part of the new Waterloo Road series, she can’t wait to see it return.

She said: “I can’t wait for it. Even before I was in Waterloo Road, it was one of my favourite shows.

“I remember sitting there thinking, ‘Oh I’d love to be in this!’ So when I got a role it was just incredible.”

She added: “I’m so glad it’s coming back. It’s such a staple, primetime TV and I’m really looking forward to watching.”

Rebecca played Vicki in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Who did Rebecca Ryan play in Waterloo Road?

Rebecca played Vicki MacDonald from series 5 until series 7, when she went off to university.

Vicki was at the centre of many big storylines including the death of her father, getting pregnant by her best friend Jess’s boyfriend and suffering a miscarriage.

Read more: Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas relationship timeline: Baby, bitter break-up and car ‘attack’

Waterloo Road is returning this year with Adam Thomas, Katie Griffiths and Angela Griffin set to return as Donte Charles, Chlo Charles and Kim Campbell.

New cast members include Corrie’s Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of Lydia leaving Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice with Rose smiling
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to 'switch off' over new format and inclusion of Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to ‘switch off’ as series returns
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
Lorraine Kelly laughing in a denim dress
Lorraine Kelly mocked as viewers all make the same joke about her appearance
Arthur Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Has Arthur Thomas been recast? Does Alfie Clarke still play Arthur?
EastEnders Sharon's weight loss
EastEnders: Sharon’s weight loss stuns fans as she ‘returns’ to soap