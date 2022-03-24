Coronation Street: Rebecca Ryan delivers disappointing news after her soap exit

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan, who played Lydia Chambers, has revealed some disappointing news following her soap exit.

Before her role on Corrie, Rebecca was well-known for playing Debbie Gallagher in Shameless, Gem Dean in Casualty and Vicki MacDonald in Waterloo Road.

Last year the BBC announced Waterloo Road would be returning with some cast members from the original series due to return.

Rebecca played Lydia in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing as Lydia’s lies are exposed

However Rebecca has revealed that there are no plans for her to reprise her role as Vicki in Waterloo Road.

Speaking to OK! she revealed that although she’s not going to be a part of the new Waterloo Road series, she can’t wait to see it return.

She said: “I can’t wait for it. Even before I was in Waterloo Road, it was one of my favourite shows.

“I remember sitting there thinking, ‘Oh I’d love to be in this!’ So when I got a role it was just incredible.”

She added: “I’m so glad it’s coming back. It’s such a staple, primetime TV and I’m really looking forward to watching.”

Rebecca played Vicki in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Who did Rebecca Ryan play in Waterloo Road?

Rebecca played Vicki MacDonald from series 5 until series 7, when she went off to university.

Vicki was at the centre of many big storylines including the death of her father, getting pregnant by her best friend Jess’s boyfriend and suffering a miscarriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterloo Road (@waterlooroad)

Read more: Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas relationship timeline: Baby, bitter break-up and car ‘attack’

Waterloo Road is returning this year with Adam Thomas, Katie Griffiths and Angela Griffin set to return as Donte Charles, Chlo Charles and Kim Campbell.

New cast members include Corrie’s Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of Lydia leaving Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.