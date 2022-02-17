Former Coronation Street star Ryan Clayton, who played Josh Tucker, has joined the cast of Waterloo Road.

The actor confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of a door which had a sign on it saying “Waterloo Road” and “Mike.”

He captioned the tweet: “Day 1” with a camera emoji.

Kym Marsh, who has also joined the Waterloo Road cast, commented saying: “Woohooo!”

His followers responded.

One said: “Hope filming goes okay today on #WaterlooRoad, can’t wait to see you back on my screen.”

A second commented: “Aww nice, enjoy have fun.”

A third said: “Yes!”

Ryan will be playing the role of Mike. However Ryan’s tweet is the only official announcement so nothing else is known about his character currently.

Waterloo Road: Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac

Earlier this month BBC announced nine new Waterloo Road cast members, including Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

The casting of the new school staff in the highly anticipated school drama Waterloo Road has been revealed as filming for the new series begins on set in Greater Manchester.

Production has confirmed former Hear’Say singer and Corrie star Kym Marsh will be joining the cast as Nicky Walters.

Nicky is a mother to two pupils and school canteen worker.

Speaking about joining the new Waterloo Road series Kym said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road, it’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going.”

Who else is joining the Waterloo Road cast?

Actress Jo Coffey, who has been in EastEnders, will be joining as Wendy Whitwell, PA to headteacher Kim Campbell.

Also joining the cast is Vincent Jerome and former Emmerdale star James Baxter, who will be playing joint deputy heads Lindon King and Joe Casey.

Rachel Leskovac will be playing Head of English Coral Walker at Waterloo Road (Credit: ITV)

Two more former Coronation Street stars will also be joining the cast.

Sonia Ibrahim will be playing Jamilah Omar, the school’s social worker. Meanwhile Rachel Leskovac, who played Natasha Blakeman in Corrie, will be playing Head of English, Coral Walker.

Shauna Shim will be playing music teacher Valerie Chambers, Neil Fitzmaurice will be playing history teacher Neil Guthrie and Katherine Pearce will be playing Amy Spratt, an early career teacher.

What else do we know about the new series?

Last year it was announced Waterloo Road would be coming back to screens after the show ended in 2015.

The original show ran from 2006 until 2015. It was originally set in Rochdale and in season 8, the show moved to Greenock, Scotland.

Adam is returning as Donte Charles (Credit: ITV)

However the new series will be set in Greater Manchester.

Last month it was confirmed three of Waterloo Road’s original cast members would be returning to the show’s new series. Angela Griffin would be returning as Kim Campbell, who is now headteacher.

Meanwhile Adam Thomas and Katie Griffin will be returning as Donte Charles and Chlo Charles. In the original series, Donte and Chlo were pupils and went on to marry and have a child.

