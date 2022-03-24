Coronation Street fans have all been saying the same thing about Sarah and Adam after Lydia‘s lies were exposed in last night’s episode (Wednesday, March 24).

Lydia came clean to Sarah and admitted she lied about her affair with Adam, but fans were not impressed with Sarah and were left making the same comment.

Sarah wanted to divorce Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lydia set up to ruin Adam’s life

Last year, Sarah met Lydia through work and they quickly became friends.

When Lydia found out Adam was Sarah’s husband, she revealed that she dated Adam in university. But Adam barely remembered her.

Adam soon began receiving threatening messages and bad reviews at work.

Viewers found out it was Lydia doing all of these things and she even set Adam up to make it seem like they were having an affair.

Lydia told Sarah that she and Adam had been sleeping together. She put fake evidence together to make it look convincing.

Sarah was enraged and threw Adam out but fans know he didn’t cheat on his wife.

Lydia lied about having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans all saying the same thing about Sarah and Adam

This week, Adam met up with Lydia and viewers finally learnt why Lydia was out for revenge – Adam cheated on her multiple times, got her pregnant and told her to have an abortion before dumping her.

Adam apologised but when he asked Lydia to tell Sarah the truth, she pushed him and he fell backwards off a balcony.

In last night’s scenes, Lydia paid Adam a visit and told him she didn’t mean to hurt him.

Adam told Lydia she didn’t need to tell Sarah the truth. But when Sarah got the hospital and saw Lydia, she went after her.

Lydia pushed Adam over the balcony (Credit: ITV)

Lydia explained what happened between her and Adam and that she lied about their affair.

Sarah saw Adam and told him that she wanted them to be together and he was thrilled.

However fans weren’t impressed with Sarah and said if they were Adam shouldn’t take Sarah back.

Sarah couldn't even be bothered to so much as actually apologise to Adam really? After everything she done/said to him recently she should literally be down on her hands & knees desperately begging for his forgiveness. He should totally make her work for it too #Corrie ❤ — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) March 24, 2022

#corrie if I was Adam, Sarah would be history. — Corey B (@jack4u2b) March 24, 2022

Hope Adam goes through with the divorce #Corrie — Kwamz 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@k_heyrab) March 23, 2022

How has Sarah walked out of this situation with her man back? He should've kicked her to the curb.. 🙄 #Corrie — E. (@EPetite_) March 23, 2022

Adam must be mad taking Sarah back after the way she's been #corrie — AVNI (@AD_06_x) March 23, 2022

Adam deserves better, he should kick Sarah to the kerb #Corrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) March 23, 2022

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

