Coronation Street's Kimberly Hart-Simpson reveals she's bisxeual as she supports LGBTQ community

Coronation Street newcomer Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who plays Nicky Wheatley, has revealed she is bisexual as she supports the LGBTQ community.

Corrie viewers were recently introduced to sex worker Nicky after she met Daniel Osbourne at an event.

Today (Thursday, June 25) Kimberly appeared on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly to talk about her character.

During the interview, the actress talked about a dress she designed for her best friend and former Hollyoaks star Jessica Ellis.

Jessica Ellis wore Kimberly's design on the red carpet (Credit: ITV)

It was a rainbow-themed design which Jessica wore on the red carpet. Kimberly explained that it was a really important moment for her as she is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

She said: "It was during pride month as well, so it was really important that we were represnting the LGBTQ community and I'm part of that as well.

Kimberly revealed she is bisexual (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans theory suggests Scott is Carla's uncle

"I represent the B so for me to do that was really, really important. This was sort of the discovery of when I was learning to sew, so she put a lot of trust in me to do that."

Joining Coronation Street

Kimberly has recently revealed she has been auditioning for Coronation Street for over 10 years.

After graduating, Kimberly began auditioning for the ITV soap in order to fulfil her dad's dying wish for her to be on the show.

Kimberly is playing Nicky in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

The actress grew up watching every episode with the Corrie-mad dad Kevin, who tragically died 13 years ago from a form of bone cancer.

Previous roles Kimberly auditioned for included Kate's friend Lolly and Sophie's late girlfriend Maddie Heath.

The character 'Nicky'

Nicky has been brought into the show and is thought to be a new love interest for Daniel.

But could there be another reason for her character's introduction?

Nicky met Daniel in last week's scenes (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Samia Longchambon fans say she looks 'much younger' as she returns to Coronation Street

As viewers now know, Nicky is a sex worker. However a few months ago Geoff, who has been abusing his wife Yasmeen, had been hiring and sleeping with escorts.

Could Nicky be one of the women he encountered?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.